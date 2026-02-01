US President Donald Trump claims India will buy oil from Venezuela not Iran

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said India would buy oil from Venezuela and not Iran and confirmed that the two countries have "made a deal".

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said India would buy oil from Venezuela and not Iran. “We’ve already made that deal, the concept of the deal,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One while travelling from Washington to Florida, according to Reuters. This has come at a time when Donald Trump is urging countries to shift their reliance on energy sources.

His comments also came a day after Washington allowed New Delhi to resume purchases of Venezuelan oil, people close to the matter said. For long US has been against India's Russian oil purchase and this move is aimed to push India further away from Russian crude imports and replace it with other countries. Various economies have been under US pressure in this regard.

According to Reuters, Washington intends to prevent oil revenues from reaching Russia to prevent its war funding. "We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going, we've already made that deal, the concept of the deal. But China's welcome to come in and buy oil," he added.

The Indian government has not yet responded to Trump's comments yet.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Venezuela has offered Washington "50 million barrels of oil" worth USD 5.2 billion, and he has agreed to that deal.

Addressing the press on the renaming of Southern Boulevard to Donald Trump Boulevard, Trump said, "We're dealing with the new President. We're dealing with a lot of the people who are running the country...They said, we have 50 million barrels of oil, and we have to get it processed immediately because we have no room. Will you take it? I said, we'll take it. It's equivalent to USD 5.2 billion."