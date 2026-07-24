US New Forced-Labour Tariffs: India's lower tariff masks bigger export challenges, say experts

Experts believe the new US Section 301 forced-labour tariff of 10 percent on India signal a shift from a tariff-driven to a compliance-driven trade regime.

India has been placed in the lower tariff category as the United States unveiled new Section 301 tariff slabs of 10 percent and 12.5 percent. Applies to most Indian exports, including textiles, garments, engineering goods, chemicals, machinery, leather, jewellery, and furniture, this is an additional 10% duty on top of the normal US import duty (Most-Favoured-Nation tariff).

As US replaced temporary 10 percent Section 122 Tariffs with permanent Section 301 forced-labour duties, around 70 per cent of India's exports will now pay MFN tariffs plus a 10 per cent Section 301 duty, as per GTRI. Exports such as steel, aluminium, copper, and certain automobile products will continue to face higher duties 25-50 percent tariffs under Section 232. The new tariffs take effect on July 24, 2026, with goods loaded before July 24 and entered into the United States by July 28 are exempt under a transition provision.

More US trade curbs could follow

Ajay Srivastava, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) flags lack of credible factual basis of tariff saying, "it appears designed to preserve the Trump administration's tariff wall rather than address an unproven forced-labour problem in India." Supporting his observation, Srivastava points out that India has amended its Foreign Trade Policy to prohibit the import of goods produced using forced or compulsory labour. He also notes that Indian laws already prohibit forced labour in domestic production through constitutional provisions and labour statutes.

Having said that, Srivastava warns US may introduce more tariffs in the future after completing another investigation into countries with excess manufacturing capacity. "Washington has also increasingly imposed country-specific tariffs, recently targeting Brazil and Canada. Similar measures could eventually be extended to India citing purchases of Russian oil, or broader geopolitical considerations," he adds.

Limited competitive edge for India

According to the USTR, 17 economies, including India, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Pakistan, will face a 10% tariff, while the remaining 43 economies will be subject to a 12.5% tariff. India secured lower tariff, down from the 12.5% rate after introducing measures to prohibit imports made with forced labour.

Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said the lower tariff category gives India a slight competitive advantage. Especially in sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, auto components, specialty chemicals, medical devices and textiles, where buyers are increasingly reassessing sourcing strategies.

"Although a 2.5 percentage point tariff differential alone is unlikely to trigger a significant shift in global supply chains, it could influence incremental sourcing and procurement decisions. Indian exporters should leverage this window by strengthening supply chain resilience, deepening customer relationships, and reinforcing compliance with labour and ESG standards, which are increasingly becoming key determinants of global sourcing," suggests Mishra.

Textile sector faces fresh headwinds

R Sampath Raghavan, International Trade Consultant notes that fresh tariff marks a structural shift in US trade policy, especially for apparel and textiles. As India has not received the textile and apparel tariff-rate quota (TRQ) exemption under the new US Section 301 forced-labour tariff, the competing exporters can access the US market at lower tariff rates. This puts Indian textile and apparel exports at a relative disadvantage as compared to exports from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Malaysia who are exempt from the new Section 301 duties.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, India's textile exports amounted to $10.8 billion to the US, with apparel contributing about $5.4 billion of this total, making up 35% of India's apparel exports, according to reports.

"India loses competitive advantage in cotton‑based apparel/ US buyers may shift sourcing to TRQ‑beneficiary countries," says Raghavan. Not only this, but he also warns exporters will face significantly higher compliance burden as forced-labour scrutiny is increasingly embedded in trade enforcement. US buyers are expected to demand proof of ethical sourcing, worker documentation, factory audit reports and end-to-end supply chain traceability as a condition for continued sourcing.

Raghavan asserts the Section 301 forced‑labour tariff marks a "new era of compliance‑driven trade". Hence, "exporters who invest in traceability, worker documentation, and supply‑chain transparency will be best positioned to protect market share in the US, " he adds.

Concluding, experts believe the new US Section 301 forced-labour tariffs signal a shift from a tariff-driven to a compliance-driven trade regime, making ethical sourcing and supply chain transparency as important as pricing.

Q&A

What is Import of goods produced with forced labour?

It means bringing into a country products that were made using workers who were not working freely or voluntarily. Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 grants the US Trade Representative the authority to enforce tariffs or other punitive actions against nations found to be using unfair trade practices.

How many US tariffs imposed on India?



Indian exports to the US are currently subject to multiple layers of tariffs, depending on the product. These include the standard Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff, which varies by product, the newly imposed 10% Section 301 tariff on most Indian imports, and Section 232 tariffs on specific sectors such as steel and aluminium.