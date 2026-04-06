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US-Iran war: Saudi Aramco raises record oil price on Arab Light for Asia at $19.50/bbl amid heightened energy crisis

Saudi Arabia has fixed the official selling price of May Arab Light crude ‌oil, one of the most globally traded benchmark crude oils, to Asia at a record $19.50 a barrel, making it higher than the Oman/Dubai average, with an increase of $17 from the previous month.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

US-Iran war: Saudi Aramco raises record oil price on Arab Light for Asia at $19.50/bbl amid heightened energy crisis
US-Iran war: Saudi Aramco raises record oil price on Arab Light for Asia at $19.50/bbl
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Saudi Arabia has fixed the official selling price of May Arab Light crude ‌oil, one of the most globally traded benchmark crude oils, to Asia at a record $19.50 a barrel, making it higher than the Oman/Dubai average, with an increase of $17 from the previous month, a pricing ‌document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday. 

The price has been set by the state-owned Saudi Aramco. The sudden jump in oil prices comes at a crucial time as the energy crisis has been intensifying amid continuous attacks on energy hubs and oil refineries. According to current conditions, Middle East oil has become the most expensive globally. The situation has been worsened as the US-Israeli strikes on Iran restricted and even threatened shipping through the Strait ‌of Hormuz, a vital passage for one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.  

Amid the uncertainty, it is not yet clear when oil exports from Saudi Arabia, the United ⁠Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain can resume through the ‌Strait. 

As for the ceasefire, the United States and Iran have received another plan to end hostilities, which could come in effect on Monday and result in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the proposals told Reuters.As per the report by Reuters, the framework has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US overnight, the source said, noting a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement. 

In March, Middle East high-sulphur crude benchmark Dubai increased to nearly $170 a barrel during trading in S&P Global Platts Market on Close process. 

OPEC+ on Sunday approved a 206,000 barrels-per-day output increase for May, though the modest hike is likely to remain largely symbolic as key members struggle to boost production amid the war. 

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