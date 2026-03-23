US-Iran war: Oil prices fall over 14% soon after Donald trump postpones strikes on Iran, holds 'productive talks'

The US-Israel-Iran war has witnessed a major twist after US President Donald Trump announced postponing military strikes on Iran's oil and energy establishments after 'productive' talks with his Gulf adversary, providing a major relief amid the oil crisis.

The US-Israel-Iran war has witnessed a major twist after US President Donald Trump announced postponing military strikes on Iran's oil and energy establishments after 'productive' talks with his Gulf adversary, on Monday, March 23. This step, seen as a crucial step to end the war, has led to the fall in the prices of oil and brent crude.

As the world was struggling with the rising oil prices after the overall supply was hit due to Iran's restriction on its transportation through the Strait of Hormuz, this decision of the US has come as a major relief amid the oil crisis.