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Crude oil prices go up, Sensex down 1700 points after Trump's 'ceasefire over' remark

Donald Trump's 'ceasefire over' remark, after an overnight exchange of strikes between US and Iran, oil prices suddenly shot up, reaching 6%.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

Crude oil prices go up, Sensex down 1700 points after Trump's 'ceasefire over' remark
Crude oil prices have gone up soon after Donald Trump's remarks on Iran overnight strikes
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US Iran war has entered a new phase and this time sparking more tensions as the United States launched multiple strikes on over 80 targets across Iran triggering a retaliation from it as Tehran targeted US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. 

Global oil price rise

After the exchange of fire last night, US President Donald Trump claimed that "ceasefire is over”. His statement prompted quick reactions from oil traders. Moments before his remarks, an oil barrel was just below $76 (£57). At 0945 BST, it was over $78 (£58) and seems to rise further.

Oil prices had already been going upwards after Iran and the US traded strikes overnight. The US West Texas Intermediate was trading at USD 74.5, up 5.8 per cent, while the global benchmark Brent crude was trading at USD 78.35, rising by 5.65 per cent.

Oil prices had weakened to pre-conflict levels as talks between the two sides progressed following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June that immediately halted hostilities and opened the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days toll-free.

The latest round of strikes between the two sides signals that oil prices could again climb back to levels that threaten inflation. US gasoline pump prices have stayed high despite the recent fall in global crude oil prices and Trump's warning to oil companies to cut them.

US-Iran strikes

The US claims it hit "over 80 targets" in its latest strikes, launched in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. There has been confirmation of strikes in  Hormozgan, Mahshar, Bandar Mashahr, and others. UKMTO has confirmed three incidents but has not identified the vessels. The British maritime authority also says no casualties or environmental damage have been reported.

During a press conference, he called Iranians “liars, cheats and sick people" Trump said that the US had attacked “very dangerous people" from Iran last night. He also said that "Iran ceasefire is over" and the US would not deal with Iran.  

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