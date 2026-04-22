US-Iran war: Condom giant Karex, maker of Durex, to increase prices by 30%; How Strait of Hormuz conflict has affected production?

The CEO of world’s largest condom manufacturer, Karex, has announced that the company will likely increase the prices by up to 30% or more as the supply of raw materials has been disrupted due to the ongoing conflict over the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation at the Strait of Hormuz is becoming worse due to US blockade and Iranian attacks, seizures of cargo vessels. However, the impact of the partial closure of the passage has affected varied businesses worldwide. The CEO of world’s largest condom manufacturer, Karex, has announced that the company will likely increase the prices by up to 30% or more as the supply of raw materials has been disrupted due to the ongoing conflict over the Strait of Hormuz.

The company has said that if the US-Iran conflict over issues like ceasefire, opening of Strait of Hormuz and others continue the prices will likely go up. Karex Berhad, the maker of Durex, and many other condom and medical companies have been struggling due to disruption of raw material supply owning to the conflict in Strait of Hormuz.

Why condom prices are affected by US-Iran conflict?

Giving details on the current situation, Goh Miah Kiat, CEO of the Malaysia-based company, in her statement to the media said that production costs have increased significantly since the conflict began. MK Goh attributed a “perfect storm” of high input costs as he told Reuters that the ongoing war and the US blockade of Hormuz have severely disrupted the supply of silicone oil and synthetic rubber, both crucial for condom production.

For example, a pack of 12 Durex condoms would now cost around Rs 324 up from the current cost of Rs 270, after a minimum 20 per cent price hike.

The situation has become especially worse for Karex as it produces over five billion condoms yearly which it supplies to major global brands such as Durex and Trojan, as well as national health services like the UK’s NHS.

Along with these problems, extra cost pressures are escalating across the production chain.

The US-Iran conflict in the Gulf has severely disrupted global oil supplies after Iran’s threats to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz as the US blockade continues to restrict Iranian ships.

How Strait of Hormuz is essential for condom production?

As a result, the waterway has been blocked, affecting disruptions in global supply chains. Strait of Hormuz is highly significant for the world’s majority trade as around one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other petrochemicals, usually pass through it. Karex’s heavy dependence on oil-derived materials, including ammonia for preserving latex and silicone-based lubricants, has made the passage its main source of supply.

There has been a 30% increase in condom demand this year, compounded by rising freight costs and shipping delays exacerbating shortages, according to Goh.