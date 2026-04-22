BUSINESS

US-Iran War: Centre gives nod to ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel; here's all we need to know

In a move to tap cleaner and alternative energy sources for aviation industry, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has amended the rules governing aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Under the new guidelines, the scope of ATF has been to include blends with synthetic hydrocarbons and ethanol.

Centre has now allowed ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel

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