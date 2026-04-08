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US-Iran ceasefire deal sparks oil prices plummet, Brent Crude fall by 13%; details here

The ceasefire triggered a massive sell-off in the energy sector, with the Asian Market also witnessing a major spike on Wednesday.Check details here

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 08:32 AM IST

US-Iran ceasefire deal sparks oil prices plummet, Brent Crude fall by 13%; details here
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Following a two-week US-Iran ceasefire announcement, the US crude futures on Wednesday dropped around 16 per cent to $94.59 a barrel, while Brent futures also slid 15 per cent to $92.35 per barrel, according to Reuters. 

US-Iran ceasefire: Oil prices fall sharply

Oil prices fell sharply following the de-escalation of military tensions in the Middle East and the promised reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent Crude plummeted 13.04 per cent to trade at USD 95.02 per barrel at 7:24 am IST, while US Crude Oil dropped 13.76 per cent to USD 97.41 at the same time. 

Alex Holmes from the Economist Intelligence Unit cautions that the announced ceasefire between the US and Iran is uncertain, and it's crucial to monitor reactions from Israel, Iran, and other parties involved. “So key to watch will be any signs coming from Israelis, the Iranians and other parties over whether this ceasefire will hold.“There’s going to be a big gap to bridge in negotiations so the markets are still in wait-and-see mode,” he told Al Jazeera.

Asian Market

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 led the rally with a 5.28 per cent surge, up by 2,822.44 points, while South Korea's KOSPI rose 5.61 per cent or by 308.11 points. India's GIFT NIFTY also climbed over 3 per cent to reach the 23,841.00 level. Other regional indices, including the Hang Seng and Taiwan Weighted, saw gains of 3.04 per cent or 763.47 points and 3.72 per cent or 1234.69 points, respectively.

(More updates to follow)

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