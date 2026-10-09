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US Green Card Row: TCS says PERM suspension won't impact business, applications in single digits

TCS says US suspension from PERM green card programme won't impact workforce strategy as applications were in single digits. IT giant to hire 15,000 in US in next 5 years.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

US Green Card Row: TCS says PERM suspension won't impact business, applications in single digits
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's IT services company, has said that the US government's suspension of its participation in the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme is not expected to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday, the company said its PERM applications had been in single digits over the past two years, limiting the expected impact of the US government's decision.

The US government announced on October 8 that it was suspending eight major technology companies from the PERM programme, which enables employers to sponsor eligible foreign workers for permanent residency, commonly known as a green card. The companies affected include TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Cognizant, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe.

The administration has cited alleged misuse of employment-based immigration programmes and concerns about protecting American jobs.

TCS to comply with US directive

"We have noted the announcement by the US Government on the Permanent Labour Certification Program (PERM) and TCS will comply with any directive from the Department of Labour," the company said.

Focus on local hiring in US

Emphasising its focus on local recruitment, TCS said its US workforce strategy was built around hiring domestic talent and campus recruitment.

"Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model. We have built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centres throughout the country," it said.

The IT major also reiterated its US hiring target, saying it planned to expand its local workforce over the next five years.

"As we had announced earlier, we intend to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years, to further augment our local workforce," the company said.

"Our PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years and hence we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements," TCS added.

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