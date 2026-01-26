FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

Amazon may cut 16000 jobs across teams this week: Will employees in India be affected?

The workforce reduction is said to be part of a wider restructuring drive that could lead to the elimination of nearly 30,000 corporate roles by the middle of this year. The new round of job cuts is likely to hit teams based in India harder than before, as per reports.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

Amazon may cut 16000 jobs across teams this week: Will employees in India be affected?
Amazon is headquartered in Seattle, Washington state, US.
Tech giant Amazon is set for another major round of job cuts as soon as this week. The Seattle-headquartered company is planning to lay off around 16,000 employees around the world on Tuesday (January 27), reports say. The workforce reduction is said to be part of a wider restructuring drive that could lead to the elimination of nearly 30,000 corporate roles by the middle of this year. The new round of job cuts is likely to hit teams based in India harder than before, as per reports.

According to employee chatter on online platforms such as Reddit and Blind, Amazon may announce the job cuts in the coming days. The layoffs are expected to affect staff members in a number of departments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Prime Video, according to reports. In terms of geographic impact, teams based in India are likely to be one of the worst-hit. Indian corporate employees based in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are being seen as particularly vulnerable at this time. Amazon's restructuring had begun late last year, when the company let go of around 14,000 white-collar jobs in the first phase of the massive exercise.

One of Amazon's biggest layoff rounds

If Amazon goes ahead with its reported plans to remove 30,000 jobs in 2026, it would even surpass the 27,000 job cuts the company had carried out across 2022 and 2023. Amazon employs roughly 1.57 million (close to 16 lakh) people globally, but the focus of these cuts is on white-collar workforce, which numbers around 3,50,000.

The reasons behind the job cuts

Amid the layoffs, Amazon has said it is focusing on structural change rather than short-term cost savings. CEO Andy Jassy has maintained that the job cuts are not financially-driven but instead aimed at fixing company culture and dealing with what he describes as excessive bureaucracy at the firm. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) remains a key factor behind Amazon's continued role cuts. The company has been rapidly automating internal processes across divisions such as human resources, software development, and customer support.

