Except for the feeling of fried chicken, the toothpaste was like any other on the market. It was fluoride-free and offered “long-lasting oral health benefits.”

A toothpaste with the taste of fried chicken! Yes, and no kidding. This toothpaste was made and marketed for giving the “irresistible feeling” of biting into a piece of hot, juicy original recipe chicken. Besides, as all other toothpaste does, it will also leave you with a fresh, clean mouth. It was priced at $13 and the entire stock was sold out within 48 hours.

Actually, US fast food giant, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) teamed up with Australian dental care brand Hismile and launched a limited-edition fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste. It was sold through the Hismile website. Talking about the product, Koban Jones, Marketing Manager at Hismile, told Fox News Digital, "This has been one of our most successful limited-run collaborations to date."

Claiming the success of the toothpaste, he said, "KFC-flavoured toothpaste is surprising and talkable, which drove social conversation and a quick, 48-hour sellout." Jones added, "We love pushing boundaries, and what better way to do that than by bringing KFC's legendary flavours into an everyday essential? This collab is bold, unexpected and seriously fun.”

Except for the feeling of the fried chicken, the toothpaste was like any other toothpaste in the market. It was fluoride-free and offered “long-lasting oral health benefits.” Buoyed by the success of the toothpaste, Hismile offered a $59 KFC-branded electric toothbrush featuring three cleaning modes, soft-tapered bristles, and a built-in time, touted as “the ideal combination of enjoyment and utility for the biggest smile.”

Australian dental care firm Hismile is known for its fun toothpaste flavours. It also sales toothpaste with flavours like Iced Latte, Chupa Chups Cola and Red Velvet. It also has Ice Pop, Cookies & Cream, Hazelnut Spred and Strawberry Cream Yochi.