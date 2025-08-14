Twitter
US-based S&P upgrades India's rating, calls it 'buoyant economy', contrary to what Donald Trump said

Contrary to President Donald Trump's jibe on India as 'dead economy', US-based S&P Global Ratings has called it a 'buoyant economy' and upgraded its long-term sovereign credit rating. Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

Indian Economy (Representative Image)

Contrary to what President Donald Trump called India, a 'dead economy,' US-based S&P Global Ratings has upgraded India's long-term sovereign credit rating from 'BBB-' to 'BBB.' This is the first upgrade in 18 years. Earlier, Fitch rated India at 'BBB-' since 2006, while Moody's has had a 'Baa3' rating in place since June 2020. The rating agency cited strong economic growth, improved monetary policy credibility, and sustained fiscal consolidation as reasons for its decision. Earlier in May 2024, S&P Global Ratings revised India's outlook to positive from stable, driven by robust growth and better quality of government spending.

S&P: Buoyant economic growth

S&P said in a release, "The upgrade of India reflects its buoyant economic growth against the backdrop of an enhanced monetary policy environment that anchors inflationary expectations."The rating agency also raised its transfer and convertibility assessment to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. It reflects improved external resilience. S&P expects India's debt-to-GDP ratio to decline to 78% by fiscal year 2029, from 83% in fiscal year 2025. 

 

Is India 'dead economy'?

S&P upgraded India's ratings after Donald Trump called it a dead economy, along with Russia. Criticising India for buying Russian oil, he said, "I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care." The US president imposed an additional tariff of 25% on buying Russian oil, taking the cumulative tariff to 50%. On the other hand, India's real GDP growth averaged 8.8% between fiscal 2022 and 2024, the highest in Asia-Pacific. It has been projected to grow at 6.8% annually over the next three years. 

According to S&P, if India shifts oil purchases from Russia and if the cost is fully borne by the government, it will have a modest impact on government finances.It said that the narrow price differential between Russian crude and current international benchmarks will not hit the government hard. Reacting to S&P's upgrade, India's Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur said she expects other rating agencies to also take note of the factors that have led to the upgrade and follow suit.

 

