UPI users to soon get cash deposit facility at ATMs, RBI reveals decision to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heartwarming video of nurses shielding newborns during Taiwan earthquake goes viral

X users losing followers as Elon Musk cracks down on bots, trolls

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli on her birthday, flaunts sindoor in first look poster

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, fell in love with director's daughter, got married to a friend, his wife was..

'Views conveyed were...': IMF makes big statement on 8% growth forecast for Indian economy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

X users losing followers as Elon Musk cracks down on bots, trolls

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, fell in love with director's daughter, got married to a friend, his wife was..

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli on her birthday, flaunts sindoor in first look poster

Home remedies to get rid of grey hair

Harmful food combinations that can make you fall sick in summer

Lion vs Tiger: Who is more powerful

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, fell in love with director's daughter, got married to a friend, his wife was..

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli on her birthday, flaunts sindoor in first look poster

This film's earnings have crossed Dunki, Fighter, Gadar 2 before release; predicted to break RRR, Baahubali, KGF records

HomeBusiness

Business

UPI users to soon get cash deposit facility at ATMs, RBI reveals decision to…

Deposit of cash through CDMs is currently being done primarily through the use of debit cards.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

article-main
Image used for representative purpose only.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The RBI has decided to allow bank customers to deposit money in Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) through UPI as part of its policy to enhance convenience in carrying out transactions.

Deposit of cash through CDMs is currently being done primarily through the use of debit cards.

“Given the experience gained from card-less cash withdrawal using UPI at the ATMs, it is now proposed to also facilitate deposit of cash in CDMs using UPI. This measure will further enhance customer convenience and make the currency handling process at banks more efficient,” Das explained.

He said apart from making things easier for customers, banks would also benefit as they currently spend a lot of time in dealing with cash deposits at their branches.

The RBI has also decided to permit small finance banks (SFBs) to use permissible rupee interest derivative products for hedging their interest rate risk and enhance their resilience. At present, SFBs are allowed to use only Interest Rate Futures (IRFs) for proprietary hedging.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami warning

The Great Indian Kapil Show becomes third most-watched non-English series of week on Netflix, show trends in...

Secunderabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates, key candidates, other details

Zookeeper shows off feisty baby anaconda, video goes viral

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka: Know candidates list, voting date, present MP and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement