Indian travelers can now enjoy seamless, cashless transactions at establishments accepting UPI in these countries, enhancing their travel experience.

Paytm users can now make UPI payments at select international destinations, including popular locations in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal, as announced by One97 Communications (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, on Tuesday. This feature allows customers to conveniently pay for various services such as shopping, dining, and local experiences abroad through the Paytm app.

"One97 Communications, the company behind Paytm—India's leading payments and financial services platform and a pioneer in QR, Soundbox, and mobile payments—has enabled UPI payments for its users at international locations," the company stated.

Indian travelers can now enjoy seamless, cashless transactions at establishments accepting UPI in these countries, enhancing their travel experience.

“With the holiday season approaching, we believe this feature will make international travel more convenient for our users. This expansion highlights our commitment to using technology to empower our users wherever they go,” a Paytm spokesperson said.