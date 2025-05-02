This move aims to provide convenience to users by significantly reducing transaction processing times. As part of this upgrade, UPI transaction processing time will be slashed in half, from 30 seconds to 15 seconds.

With the rise of digital payments, the government has introduced various initiatives and technologies to facilitate smooth transactions. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as a preferred choice for most users. In a significant development, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a major upgrade, slashing UPI transaction processing time from 30 seconds to a swift 15 seconds.

NPCI is set to revolutionize digital transactions with a major upgrade starting June 16. This move aims to provide convenience to users by significantly reducing transaction processing times. As part of this upgrade, UPI transaction processing time will be slashed in half, from 30 seconds to 15 seconds. Additionally, the Application Programming Interface (API) response time, which is the time taken to process a request and send a response, will subsequently be reduced by 50%.

Furthermore, checking transaction status and reversing erroneous transactions (both debit and credit) will become much faster. Response times for these activities will drop by 75%, from 30 seconds to just 10 seconds. This will greatly enhance the overall digital payment experience, providing users with faster and more efficient transaction processing.