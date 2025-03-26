UPI users in India are facing glitches in UPI transactions, like payment failures, app loading etc. Payment apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and others have seen outage after 7:00 pm today.

UPI services have been restored after users across the country faced massive inconvinience owing to payment and transfer transactions on the payment platfoms. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a statement on X, saying, "NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience." UPI users in India were facing glitches in UPI transactions, like payment failures, app loading etc. Payment apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and others have seen outage after 7:00 pm today. This followed an increasing number of complaints from users, more than 20,000 across the country. The UPI apps suddenly went down in the evening and apart from payment failure, users are experiencing login, transfer of funds and other functions.

Why did UPI stop working?

The glitch in UPI apps is due to a major disturbance in banking services which affected not only many financial institutions, like Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, and more but also the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, which uses digital medium to make payment and fund transactions. This majorly caused users of UPI payment platforms inconvenience as they were unable to process payments- receiving as well as transferring funds. This also affected the daily financial activities of individuals and businesspersons.

How much UPI outage affected payments platforms

According to DownDetector, 296 Google Pay users made complaints regarding payment failures, as they also faced issues in app and website. Paytm users made 86% of complaints regarding payments failure, 9% complained regarding login and 6% faced issues in purchasing. Paytm users made complaints regarding 119 issues. Those who have accounts in SBI made complaints regarding funds transfers, online banking services, and mobile banking. However, the majority of the complaints were regarding payment transactions through UPI apps.