UPI payments up to Rs 2000 to remain charge-free: What Centre’s new rule says

The Centre has barred banks and system providers from imposing charges on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000 and RuPay debit card payments.

No charges would be levied on payment transactions up to Rs 2,000 made through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay debit cards, the Central government announced on Monday. A gazette notification classified RuPay-powered debit cards and UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000 as electronic modes of payment.

Government bars banks from imposing charges

As per Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (51 of 2007), the government barred banks and system providers from imposing, directly or indirectly, any charges on a person making or receiving payments using debit cards powered by RuPay and UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000, as per the Ministry of Finance. "No bank or system provider shall impose, whether directly or indirectly, any charge upon a person making or receiving a payment by using the electronic modes of payment specified in the paragraph above," the government notification said.

The move aims to make India's digital payment infrastructure sustainable, competitive and capable of supporting the country's expanding digital economy. The move aims to make India's digital payment infrastructure sustainable, competitive and capable of supporting the country's expanding digital economy. The Ministry had also rejected reports suggesting that external influences were behind the proposed policy changes, calling such claims "unfounded, completely false and misleading," as reported by ANI.

MDR may be introduced for higher-value UPI transactions

Though the latest notification guarantees zero charges on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000, it is creating room for a future merchant-fee framework for higher-value transactions. Earlier, the government has clarified that any future Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI will be limited to certain high-value merchant transactions above a specified threshold. It will be significantly lower than debit and credit card MDRs. The move is part of a proposed amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, and does not mean UPI charges are being introduced immediately.

If MDR is introduced, the UPI and Services Steering Committee, headed by NPCI, will decide the applicable rate after Parliament passes the Bill. The government clarified the proposed framework is aimed at creating a sustainable revenue model for UPI, as rapidly rising transaction volumes require continued investment in cybersecurity, fraud prevention and digital infrastructure.