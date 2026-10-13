UPI payment charges postponed till Diwali, what does it mean for shops, merchants and customers?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has deferred the implementation of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions until after Diwali. Details here.

NPCI has decided to delay the implementation of MDR on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions until after the Diwali festive period. The decision was taken by the UPI and Services Steering Committee on Tuesday, October 13, keeping in mind the ongoing festive shopping season.

NPCI has not yet announced the revised date. It said the exact timeline will be communicated separately.

Why has NPCI deferred the decision?

The postponement comes at a time when digital payments usually see a rise as consumers spend more during the festive season.

UPI is widely used for payments at retail shops, online platforms and other businesses. Delaying the proposed charges means merchants covered under the new framework will not have to deal with the change during the peak festive shopping period.

What is MDR on UPI transactions?

Merchant Discount Rate, or MDR, is a fee charged to merchants for processing certain digital payment transactions. The proposed framework is limited to select P2M UPI transactions. It does not mean that MDR will be introduced across all UPI payments.

NPCI's latest communication has not provided details about the proposed rates, transaction limits or the types of merchants that will be covered. These details are expected to be clarified in a subsequent notification.

What does the delay mean for merchants?

For businesses that may come under the proposed MDR framework, the decision provides additional time to prepare for a possible increase or change in payment processing costs.

The actual financial impact will depend on the rates, transaction categories and other conditions that NPCI eventually announces. For now, merchants can continue accepting UPI payments during the festive season without the proposed MDR implementation coming into effect.

NPCI to announce revised implementation date

The latest decision is a postponement and not a withdrawal of the proposed MDR framework. NPCI, which operates key retail payment systems including UPI, works with banks and payment service providers to facilitate digital transactions across India.

Merchants and payment companies will now wait for NPCI's separate communication on the new implementation date and the final conditions governing the MDR framework.