UPI MDR: Small merchants fear cash shift, experts say UPI adoption may hold — Who will absorb the cost?

UPI MDR of 0.4% on transactions above Rs 2,000: How will merchants respond, what are the concerns, and will businesses shift to cash or other payment methods?

The National Payments Corporation of India's new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework, under which UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent,is set to change the economics of digital payments for businesses. The key question is: what is the road ahead for merchants? Will they absorb the cost, adjust prices, shift customers towards cash or other payment methods, or seek changes to the framework?

Under the new framework, an MDR of 0.4 per cent will apply to Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, with the MDR capped at Rs 300 per transaction. P2P UPI transactions will continue to be free of cost for consumers.

What will the new UPI MDR mean for merchants?

Experts expect the impact to vary across merchants, with larger businesses potentially absorbing the cost while smaller retailers may pass it on through price increases or minimum UPI transaction limits. Some low-value transactions could shift back to cash temporarily, but a large-scale move away from UPI is unlikely due to its widespread use. The industry may instead push for a slab-based or volume-linked MDR structure rather than a flat rate.

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) says the proposed charge could push small retailers and MSMEs towards accepting more cash to avoid the additional cost of UPI transactions. "Small merchants will now think twice about whether to accept cash or UPI," says Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI.

Rajagopalan notes cash transactions are less traceable and may reduce the formal transaction trail used for GST reporting. He warns that MDR could slow the adoption of digital payments among smaller retailers after years of growth. The association demands a graded MDR structure, separating debit-linked and credit-linked UPI transactions, as it plans to raise the issue with NPCI and the Ministry of Finance. "Where UPI is linked to a credit line, a fee is easier to defend, because the cost structure genuinely resembles a credit product," Rajagopalan says. He further argues that the government or RBI should bear the cost of enabling normal UPI payments while seeking incentives to ensure small merchants continue accepting digital payments.

The UPI MDR provisions will take effect from October 15, 2026, coinciding with the onset of major festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali and Karwa Chauth, which are a crucial earning period for merchants, retailers and other consumer-facing businesses. Santosh Katariya, President, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), says the introduction comes at a challenging time, exerting additional pressure on businesses that are already working to revive demand and improve margins. Katariya stresses that "any move that increases the cost of acceptance needs to be carefully calibrated, particularly during the most important sales period of the year.”

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has raised concerns about the margins of small traders, retailers and distributors, as it urged the Centre to retain zero MDR. The Federation has demanded a substantial increase in the transaction threshold eligible for the exemption to better reflect the growing scale of small retailers’ businesses.

Taking a different view, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) believes the new MDR is necessary to support the long-term sustainability, investment and expansion of UPI. Shri Nirmal K. Minda, President, ASSOCHAM, says the framework provides for a fair distribution of MDR among ecosystem participants, which can support wider UPI acceptance, deepen the customer base and sustain growth in transaction volumes. ASSOCHAM says around 96% of merchant transactions will remain unaffected.

How will merchants respond to MDR?

Dr Ashish Chandra, Founder & CEO, GFF AI PTE. LTD., Singapore, does not outright oppose MDR but argues that merchants should be able to see the value they receive for the fee. He calls for greater transparency on costs and deductions, and for payment providers to publish measurable service metrics such as transaction success rates, downtime, refund timelines, settlement reliability, dispute resolution and fraud-related losses. "A merchant fee is legitimate only when businesses can verify that they are receiving a more reliable, secure and useful payment service in return," he says.

Rohit Mahajan of Plutos ONE says the proposed MDR remains competitive for large merchants compared with the costs of credit cards, debit cards and cash handling. He expects merchants to continue accepting UPI and transaction volumes to grow. "When compared with the cost of these alternatives—where credit card acceptance can be above 1%, debit card costs can range from around 0.6% to 0.9%, and cash handling can also carry a meaningful operational cost—the proposed 0.4% MDR remains economically competitive for merchants," he points out.

Given UPI's deep entrenchment in consumer behaviour, Sarika Shetty, CEO & Co-founder, RentenPe believes a mass shift away from it is unlikely. She says the "more probable outcome is industry bodies and merchant associations pushing for a slab-based or volume-linked MDR structure, similar to card payments, rather than a flat rate across all transaction sizes."

Further, Tanushree Roy of Nangia & Co LLP explains what would be the GST implication on the new MDR charges on UPI payments. As the government clarified, Roy reiterates GST would generally apply at 18% on the MDR charged as a payment-processing fee and not on the underlying UPI payment. For a GST-registered merchant, this GST should generally be available as ITC, subject to the prescribed conditions. "The bigger issue for merchants is thus the MDR itself and its impact on transaction costs, margins and pricing. For businesses operating on thin margins, even a small charge on a large volume of transactions could become a cause of concern," she says.

Further, CA Dilip B. Desai, DHC, advises merchants, especially SMEs, to ensure proper alignment of invoices, tax credits, payment records and bank statements, while working with payment service providers to understand revised settlement statements and reporting requirements.