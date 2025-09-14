UPI alert! NPCI announces major change in transaction limits for GPay, PhonePe, Paytm; here's what you need to know

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a major revision of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rules for certain merchants. If you use Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe, this is for you. Let's discuss details.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a major revision of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rules for certain merchants. If you use Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe, this is for you. The NPCI has announced to raise several transaction limits, particularly for sectors including insurance, investment, travel, credit card bills, and more. The motive is to make high-value digital payments simpler and more accessible.

Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-founder of Cashfree Payments, hailed the move. According to him, it resolves the real challenge for businesses engaging in high-value transactions everyday. “Raising UPI limits to Rs 5 lakh per transaction and Rs 10 lakh per day is a timely move that addresses a real challenge for businesses handling high-value payments."

Meanwhile, the revised rules are set to take effect from Monday, i.e., September 15.

What is changing?

1. For Insurance and Investments: The payment limit for capital market investments and insurance premium payments has been raised to Rs 5 lakhs, up from Rs 2 lakhs. Pertinent to note that the limit for daily transactions remains Rs 10 lakhs.

2. On the Government e-Marketplace (GEM) portal, the limit has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction.

3. On travel bookings, the payment limit has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, with a daily cap of Rs 10 lakh.

4. For jewellery purchases, the limit has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakhs, with a daily cap of Rs 6 lakhs.

5. Credit card bill payments are allowed up to Rs 5 lakhs, with a limit of Rs 6 lakhs per day.

6. Pertinent to note that the daily limit for person-to-person payments remains Rs 1 lakh per day.

