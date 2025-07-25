UPI Alert! New UPI rules to come in effect from..., know how it will affect GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users

A new set of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rules will take effect starting August 1, 2025. If you're someone who uses apps like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe, you should be aware of what's changing.

A new set of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rules will take effect starting August 1, 2025. If you're someone who uses apps like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe, you should be aware of what's changing. Keeping in focus various issues such as payment delays and failed transactions, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is introducing new limits to ease pressure on the system.

These changes may not affect your regular transactions, but they do place limits on things like balance checks, status refreshes, and more, India Today reports. According to the NPCI, the goal is to make UPI smoother, more reliable, and less prone to outages, especially during peak hours. Here's what you need to know about the new UPI rules.

Everything about the fresh UPI rules

From next month, UPI users will only be able to check their account balance 50 times per day. Moreover, the number of times a user can view the bank accounts linked to their phone number will be limited to 25 times per day, India Today reports. The aim is to reduce unnecessary traffic on the system, which, as per the NPCI, contributes to slowdowns and outages during heavy usage.

Pertinent to note that there's no change to the current UPI payment limit. The transaction limit will remain the same -- up to Rs 1 lakh per transaction and up to Rs 5 lakhs for certain categories, including healthcare or education. In addition, the new rules will apply to all users across various platforms.

Is there any action required on the users' part?

No, as of now, no action is needed from users. However, the changes will come into effect from August 1. Users must be aware of these changes so that they do not rush into unnecessary transactions.