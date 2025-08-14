UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction from October 1; check details

The move by NPCI comes in an effort to combat financial fraud. But will it apply to merchants?

UPI news: All UPI users, including GPay, Phonepe, and Paytm, will not be able to make 'collect request' from October 1. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has requested banks and payment apps to cease all peer-to-peer (P2P) 'collect requests' starting October 1, MoneyControl reported. The move comes in an effort to combat financial fraud.

What is a collect request?

It allows a user to request money from another user through UPI, a facility often misused by fraudsters to trick users into authorising payments. "It is hereby informed that by October 1, 2025, UPI P2P Collect shall not be allowed to be processed in UPI," NPIC said in a circular issued on July 29.

What is the present rule?

Currently, a UPI user can 'collect' a maximum of Rs 2,000 per transaction from another person. The number of successful P2P credit transactions is capped at 50 a day.

Will the new rule apply to merchants?

No, merchants can continue with collect requests. When a user is trying to make a UPI payment on Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy or IRCTC apps, these merchants send a collect request to the customer’s app. The request is processed after the user approves and enters the UPI PIN.

