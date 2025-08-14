Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

'The ending is so...': Toronto artists recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om scene

US-based S&P upgrades India's rating, calls it 'buoyant economy', contrary to what Donald Trump said

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri makes BIG claims, says he was blackmailed over...: 'Couple of them called...'

'It's bogus talk, they don't have...': Ex-India star on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing Vijay Hazare Trophy

''It may seem cute, but...'': IFS officer slams man for taking leopard cub on car ride in himachal, WATCH

Engineering Real-Time Intelligence: Bhaskar Yakkanti’s Contributions to Scalable Data Systems

UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction from October 1; check details

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

What is cloudburst? India's five most devastating cloudbursts, Kishtwar...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction from October 1; check details

The move by NPCI comes in an effort to combat financial fraud. But will it apply to merchants?

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 06:20 PM IST

UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction from October 1; check details

TRENDING NOW

UPI news: All UPI users, including GPay, Phonepe, and Paytm, will not be able to make 'collect request' from October 1. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has requested banks and payment apps to cease all peer-to-peer (P2P) 'collect requests' starting October 1, MoneyControl reported. The move comes in an effort to combat financial fraud.

What is a collect request?

It allows a user to request money from another user through UPI, a facility often misused by fraudsters to trick users into authorising payments. "It is hereby informed that by October 1, 2025, UPI P2P Collect shall not be allowed to be processed in UPI," NPIC said in a circular issued on July 29. 

What is the present rule?

Currently, a UPI user can 'collect' a maximum of Rs 2,000 per transaction from another person. The number of successful P2P credit transactions is capped at 50 a day.

Will the new rule apply to merchants?

No, merchants can continue with collect requests. When a user is trying to make a UPI payment on Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy or IRCTC apps, these merchants send a collect request to the customer’s app. The request is processed after the user approves and enters the UPI PIN.

READ | RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 50000: 'It is not in...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gautam Adani bribery and securities fraud case: Why is US regulator struggling to serve summons to Indian billionaire?
Gautam Adani bribery and securities fraud case: Why is US regulator struggling t
Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?
Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?
Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet
Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles
IMD Weather Update: THESE 3 states are under heavy rain alert for the next 7 days - Leave your home with proper protection
IMD Weather Update: THESE 3 states are under heavy rain alert for the next 7 day
Pune: 7 killed, over 20 injured after van carrying pilgrims, including children, falls off hilly road 
Pune: 7 killed, over 20 injured after van carrying pilgrims, including children,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE