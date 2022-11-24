Upgrade your winter wardrobe: Women, men winterwear available under Rs 1000 on Amazon, Myntra; check discounts here | Photo: Amazon

The winter season has arrived, which gives us another excuse to update our wardrobe. On sites like Amazon, Myntra, and others, you can purchase trendy clothing with excellent offers and discounts. At great and reasonable prices, women's winter essentials like sweaters, cardigans, stockings, etc. can be purchased. Men's winter clothing has also seen a significant price drop and discount.

Great discount for women

In Amazon's clearance sale, prices of stylish and comfortable sweaters have been reduced by up to 70%. Women can purchase branded hoodies for under Rs 700. The Plain Black Stylish Sweatshirt from Fabricon costs only Rs 599. Additionally, Fabricorn's fashionable plain green long sleeve cotton t-shirt for women costs only Rs 429. The white Acrylic Fine-Knit Jumper from H&M, available on Myntra for Rs 799, is the best purchase to update your wardrobe.

Branded winterwear for men under Rs 1000

There are excellent discounts on jackets, hoodies, and sweatshirts for men. Branded hoodies and jackets cost less than Rs 1000. Red Tape's navy round neck sweatshirt is today's Deal Of The Day on Amazon, priced at just Rs 979. Red Tape's trendy hoodie is available for Rs 882 with discounts of up to 79%. Men's sweaters are reasonably priced on Myntra with up to 50% off. Both the grey self-design pullover and the roadster men's checked sweater are only Rs. 749 each.

