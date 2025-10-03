Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Updating Aadhaar gets costlier! Fee for changing name, address, date of birth goes up by 50%, home service charges are Rs...

UIDAI has raised Aadhaar update charges from October 2025. This move marks the first fee hike in nearly five years, and it's essential for Aadhaar holders to understand the changes.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 01:01 PM IST

Updating Aadhaar gets costlier! Fee for changing name, address, date of birth goes up by 50%, home service charges are Rs...
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has increased the fees for updating Aadhaar card information, effective from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2028. This move marks the first fee hike in nearly five years, and it's essential for Aadhaar holders to understand the changes.

Increased fees for biometric and demographic updates

The fee for biometric updates, including fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs, has been raised from Rs 100 to Rs 125. This means Aadhaar holders will now have to pay an additional Rs 25 for biometric updates.

Similarly, the fee for demographic updates, such as changes to name, address, date of birth, or mobile number, has increased from Rs 50 to Rs 75. However, if demographic updates are done along with biometric changes, there won't be any additional charges. 

Relief for children's updates

There's some relief for parents, as biometric updates for children aged 5-7 years and 15-17 years will remain free of cost. Additionally, biometric updates for children between 7 and 15 years will be free until September 30, 2026. This move aims to reduce the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) backlog and provide relief to parents.

Home aadhaar update services

UIDAI has also introduced a home Aadhaar update service, which will cost Rs 700, including GST. If multiple residents at the same address use this service, the first person will pay Rs 700, while each additional person will pay Rs 350. This service includes Aadhaar enrolment, biometric updates, mobile number linking, and more.

Document upload fees

Aadhaar holders can upload supporting documents for identity or address proof for free on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2026. However, if they visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for the same, they will have to pay Rs 75.

Future fee revisions

UIDAI has already scheduled a review of fees for the next cycle. From October 1, 2028, to September 30, 2031, services that currently cost Rs 75 will increase to Rs 90, and services that cost Rs 125 will rise to Rs 150

