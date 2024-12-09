BUSINESS
IPOs of Vishal Mega Mart and Mobikwik will be open for public subscription on December 11.
In the second week of December 2024, 11 companies including Vishal Mega Mart and One Mobikwik Systems, will launch their initial share sales or IPOs. They collectively aim to raise nearly Rs 18,500 crore through public offerings.
Other mainboard IPOs to be launched during this period are TPG Capital-backed Sai Life Sciences, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd and Blackstone-owned diamond grading firm International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd. Alongside the five main-board IPOs, six SMEs are preparing to float their maiden public issues next week to garner over Rs 150 crore collectively.
The IPOs of Vishal Mega Mart, Sai Life Sciences and Mobikwik will be open for public subscription on December 11 and conclude on December 13. Further, the three-day initial share-sales of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions and International Gemmological Institute will open on December 12 and December 13, respectively. The share price band of the two companies will be announced on Monday.
Vishal Mega Mar IPO
Vishal Mega Mart is looking to float an Rs 8,000 crore IPO, which will be entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares by promoter Kedaara Capital-led Samayat Services LLP, with no fresh issue of equity shares, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The price band has been set at Rs 74 to Rs 78 per share.
Sai Sai Life Sciences IPO
Sai Sai Life Sciences has fixed a price band of Rs 522 to Rs 549 per share for its Rs 3,043 crore initial public offering (IPO). This comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.81 crore shares by a promoter, investor shareholders and other shareholders.
Mobikwik IPO
The Mobikwik IPO is aiming to raise Rs 572 crore through a fresh issue of 2.05 crore shares. The price band for the offering has been set at Rs 265 to Rs 279 per share.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO
The issue by Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consists entirely offer for sale, comprising 1.88 crore shares and merchant bankers have pegged the issue size at Rs 2,500 crore.
International Gemmological Institute IPO
It is eyeing Rs 4,225 crore through the IPO. The issue includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,475 crore and an OFS valued at Rs 2,750 crore by promoter BCP Asia II TopCo Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone, red herring prospectus showed.
READ | Bhavish Aggarwal’s Rs 39967 crore company receives another notice, gets 15 days to...
Upcoming SME IPOs are Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd (December 9-11), Toss The Coin Ltd and Jungle Camps India Ltd (both December 10-12), Supreme Facility Management Ltd and Purple United Sales Ltd (December 11-13) and Yash Highvoltage Ltd (December 12-16). So far in 2024, 78 main-board companies, including Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, NTPC Green Energy, Bajaj Housing Finance and Ola Electric Mobility, have mobilised around Rs 1.4 lakh crore collectively via mainboard.
(With inputs from PTI)
