Upcoming IPOs this week: These four companies to launch IPOs, check all details

This week there is a huge opportunity in the share market for investors as four companies are launching their Initial Public Offerings (IPO). All these issues will open between December 7 and December 10.

The upcoming IPOs include companies like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed footwear company Metro Brands, distribution technology company RateGain, Shriram Properties and digital map maker MapmyIndia. These companies plan to raise more than Rs 4,100 crore through IPO. If you also want to join this party, here are all the details you should know about the IPO of all the companies.

RateGain IPO

RateGain Travel Technologies is one of the largest distribution technology companies in the world. RateGain's IPO will open on December 7 and close on December 9. The size of the IPO is Rs 1,336 crore. RateGain has fixed the price band at Rs 405-425 per share under its IPO. The lot size has been kept at 35 shares. That is, according to the upper price band, investors will have to invest at least Rs 17,875.

Under this IPO, new shares worth Rs 375 crore will be issued. Whereas under the Offer for Sale (OFS), about 2.26 crore equity shares will be sold. 75 per cent of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Investors (QIBs), 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and 10 per cent for retail investors. The proceeds of the IPO will be used by the company for debt repayment, inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

Shriram Properties IPO

The IPO of South India's real estate company Shriram Properties is opening on 8 December. It will be open for investment till December 10. The size of the issue is Rs 600 crore and the price band has been fixed at Rs 113-118 per share. The lot size for the issue is 125 shares. That is, according to the upper price of the price band, investors will have to invest at least Rs 14,750. The issue will open for anchor investors on December 7.

Fresh equity shares worth Rs 250 crore will be issued in the IPO of Shriram Properties. Whereas shares worth Rs 350 crore will be sold under the Offer for Sale (OFS). 75 per cent of the issue will be reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors. 3 crore shares are reserved for the employees of the company. The proceeds from the IPO will be used for corporate purposes other than debt repayment.

MapmyIndia IPO

Digital map maker MapmyIndia's IPO will open on 9 December and close on December 13. The company plans to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore through IPO. MapmyIndia has fixed a price band of Rs 1000-1033 per share for the IPO. Map My India IPO will be purely Offer for Sale (OFS) and the lot size has been kept at 14 shares. Investors will have to invest at least Rs 14,462 and the maximum amount that can be invested is Rs 1,88,006.

Metro Brands IPO

The IPO of footwear retail company Metro Brands will be open from December 10 to December 14. Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also has a stake in this company. The company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through this issue. Under this IPO, new equity shares worth Rs 295 crore will be issued while the existing promoters and other shareholders of the company will sell 2.14 crore equity shares under the offer for sale (OFS). After this sale of shares, the promoters' stake in the company will come down by about 10 per cent to 75 per cent. This company sells footwear products for men, women, unisex and children all. Metro Brands sells products for all occasions including casual and formal events.