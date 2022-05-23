Helicopter taxi service between THESE two cities in Uttar Pradesh to start soon, check details inside

File photo

Uttar Pradesh government has taken a new initiative to connect tourist destinations of the state with helicopter taxi services. Soon the tourists will be able to travel by helicopter between Agra and Mathura tourist places.

The state government has invited tenders for the construction, operation, and maintenance of heliports in Mathura and Agra, according to a Zee News Hindi report.

The government has issued a notification in this regard, saying that the pre-bid will be held on May 31 at 12 noon at the office of the Tourism Department, Lucknow. While the date of submission of RFQs (Request For Qualification) has been fixed as June 23, 2022.

According to the notification, Mathura and Agra helipads will be constructed on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode. The lowest bidder will be given the construction work of both heliports.

How and where to apply for RFQs?

Applications for Request for Qualifications (RFQs) can be submitted online at http://etender.up.nic.in along with the requisite fee till 2 PM on 23rd June.

Information regarding any changes in the tender (if any) will be given on the website http://etender.up.nic.in and uptourism.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department proposed this initiative in 2021. But due to some reason, this service could not be started that year.

According to IANS, "Most of the tourists, especially foreigners, visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal because of good connectivity but same tourists skip equally important other tourist destinations due to poor connectivity. The helicopter taxi service would prove an advantage for such tourists," Mukesh Kumar Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture said in 2021.

