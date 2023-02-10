UP Investors Summit 2023: Reliance, Tata, Birla reveal big plans, to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore

Photo: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 kicked off with commitments of massive investments from some of India’s biggest business houses. Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani pledged an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in the state in the next four years. This investment is expected to create around one lakh new jobs, he added.

Ambani’s Reliance is expected to establish 10 GW renewable energy capacity in UP. This will be the state’s biggest renewable energy project so far. He also announced entry into the bio-gas energy business in UP.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, announced an investment of Rs 25,000 crore in UP in cement, metals, finance services and renewable energy among other sectors. He praised the state’s ‘Nivesh Mitra’.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons praised the improved law and order situation in UP and the strong infrastructure in the state. He said Tata Group has over 50,000 employees in UP. He revealed that the group has done huge expansion in UP in the last few years. He added that they are investing heavily in Noida through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The three-day Global Investors Summit 2023 in Uttar Pradesh kicked off on Friday, February 10.

(Inputs from IANS)