Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

UP Investors Summit 2023: Reliance, Tata, Birla reveal big plans, to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore

Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani expects to create around one lakh new jobs with major investments in the next four years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

UP Investors Summit 2023: Reliance, Tata, Birla reveal big plans, to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore
Photo: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 kicked off with commitments of massive investments from some of India’s biggest business houses. Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani pledged an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in the state in the next four years. This investment is expected to create around one lakh new jobs, he added. 

Ambani’s Reliance is expected to establish 10 GW renewable energy capacity in UP. This will be the state’s biggest renewable energy project so far. He also announced entry into the bio-gas energy business in UP. 

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, announced an investment of Rs 25,000 crore in UP in cement, metals, finance services and renewable energy among other sectors. He praised the state’s ‘Nivesh Mitra’. 

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons praised the improved law and order situation in UP and the strong infrastructure in the state. He said Tata Group has over 50,000 employees in UP. He revealed that the group has done huge expansion in UP in the last few years. He added that they are investing heavily in Noida through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). 

The three-day Global Investors Summit 2023 in Uttar Pradesh kicked off on Friday, February 10. 

READ | Adani appoints legal firm that represented Twitter in Elon Musk's $44-billion deal: Know all about Wachtell

(Inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Speed Reads
More
First-image
February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.