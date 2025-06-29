United States President Donald Trump has revealed in an interview that his government has identified a potential buyer for the social media app TikTok. In the interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News on Sunday, Trump said details will be out in "about two weeks." Read on to know more.

United States President Donald Trump has revealed in an interview that his government has identified a potential buyer for the social media app TikTok. In the interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News on Sunday, Trump said he would not disclose the names yet but details will be out in "about two weeks." He described the party as "a group of very wealthy people," adding that he would require the Chinese government's approval to close the deal. "We have a buyer for TikTok… I’ll need probably China approval and I think President Xi (Jinping) will probably do it."

Trump's efforts to save TikTok

A US legislation from 2024 required TikTok to stop operations by January 19 this year unless its Chinese parent company ByteDance had completed divesting the app's US assets or shown significant progress towards a sale. Trump, whose reelection campaign relied heavily on social media, says he likes the popular video-sharing app. "I have a small warm place in my heart for TikTok," the US president had said in an interview in May. "If it requires an extension, I'd be happy to extend it," added Trump, who has already extended the sale deadline thrice since coming back to power earlier this year. The current official deadline is September 17.

App users welcome news

The Trump administration has been working hard to find a buyer for TikTok, which boasts more than 170 million monthly active users in the US. The app's users have welcomed Trump's efforts to save the app from being banned in America. After the US president's latest statement on TikTok's sale, many voiced their excitement across social media platforms. "TikTok will survive. There will be a buyer. It’s happening," one user wrote on X.