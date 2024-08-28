Twitter
Thought Leadership in Real Estate: Vinod Goenka's Contributions to Policy and Industry Practices in Valor Estate

How to Prepare for the CMA Exam: Tips and Resources for Success

Visionary Founders Transform Trendy Traders Academy into a Multi-Million Dollar Enterprise

Rajneesh Barapatre Crowned World No. 1 Brain Athlete, Wins Global Title in Speed Reading and Mind Mapping

Unique and Profitable Small Business Ideas in India

Business

Unique and Profitable Small Business Ideas in India

Have you just graduated and want to work as an entrepreneur? Are you a working professional who strives to break free from the shackles of a 9-to-5 job? Then check out Sub Broker Business and other unique small business ideas that will give you a sense of ownership & freedom to follow your passion.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 07:48 PM IST

Unique and Profitable Small Business Ideas in India
India offers countless opportunities for small-scale ventures with its rapidly growing economy and enormous population. However, choosing the appropriate small business idea from too many opportunities available can be mind-boggling. We have curated a list of some promising small business ideas, ranging from finance to food and craft.

Sub Brokership

Do you want to enter the stock market and earn money by providing client services like portfolio management or investment advice? However, you might not want to deal with the complexities of a full-fledged broker. In such a case, investing in the sub-brokership business model is an excellent opportunity for you. Some of the Best Sub Broker in India are available in this website i.e. franchisebyte.

How it Works:

Instead of being a direct stock exchange member, a sub-broker works under the SEBI-registered broker. So, as a sub-broker, you will act as an intermediary between a full-fledged stockbroker and investors. Your job will be advising clients on purchasing, selling, or managing financial goods, such as mutual funds or stocks. Talking about your earnings, you can earn commissions on the transactions you facilitate.

How to Start:

Register with SEBI and enter an agreement with a reputed stock broker to start your sub-brokership business. Almost every renowned brokerage firm provides training, tools, resources, and support to their sub-brokers to help them succeed. It would be best to have an upfront investment per the broker’s specifications. The investment varies from Rs.20,000 to Rs.3 Lakh. A Big Brand like Motilal Oswal Franchise Cost only Rs.1 lakh.

Mutual Fund Distributorship

Do you have a knack for understanding mutual funds? Can you guide investors in making sensible investments? If so, commencing a mutual fund distributorship business can be your calling. You can operate through AMCs, tie up with a national distributor, or work as a sub-broker.

How it Works:

A mutual fund distributorship business involves agents selling mutual fund products. As a mutual fund distributor (MFD), you will serve as a middleman between investors and mutual funds.

Your primary responsibility will be to assist investors in navigating the affiliated distributors' or businesses' various mutual fund investment options. You will also evaluate your client's risk tolerance, inform them of the many fund possibilities, and assist them in selecting the appropriate investment products.

You can earn commissions based on your clients' MF investments by pursuing this business model.

How to Start:

To become an MFD, you must clear the NISM-Series-V-A exam and obtain the official certification. Next, register with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), get a unique ARN code, and choose your MF distribution channel.

Online Reselling

Online reselling is an e-commerce business strategy. It entails a reseller buying goods from varied sources and reselling them to targeted customers. Talking about investment, this small business model requires minimal capital, especially for inventory. Anyone with a keen sense of what’s trending can commence an online reselling business.

How it Works:

Usually, resellers buy products from manufacturers or wholesalers at reduced cost. Then, they list them on e-commerce platforms by adding a markup. The difference between selling and purchasing prices is your profit.

How to Start:

The best idea to start an online reselling business is to deal with products you know, like clothing or accessories. It would be best if you also were on your toes in analysing trends to identify high-in-demand and profitable products. Also, use digital platforms or e-commerce sites, like Instagram, Facebook, Amazon, Flipkart, etc., and your marketing skills in the best possible way.

Homemade Food Delivery Service

Are you good at cooking? You can capitalise on your cooking skills to earn a livelihood.

How it Works:

The homemade food delivery service offers freshly prepared dishes to people who crave home-cooked meals but lack the time or skills to prepare them.

How to Start:

The first step is to identify your target market, such as busy professionals, office-goers, or students, and then craft a menu that caters to your customers’ dietary preferences. Obtain any necessary license or permit to prepare and deliver food in a particular location.

You need to set up a dedicated kitchen space. However, if lacking funds, you can cook in your kitchen. Finally, develop a user-friendly ordering system and hire or partner with local delivery personnel to deliver your home-cooked meals.

Digital Marketing Services

Every company needs a solid online presence in the digital era. If you have a flair for marketing, you can commence your business by providing digital marketing services.

How it Works:

Digital marketing services help companies elevate their online presence and attract targeted audiences. You can offer your clients services such as search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, content production, or advertising campaigns.

How to Start:

To begin with, you should pick a type of digital marketing agency, such as SEO, content marketing, or social media marketing. Next, define your ideal client, choose your services, and craft a pricing model. Build a digital marketing team and a portfolio to highlight your expertise.

Handmade Craft Business

India has a rich heritage of crafts and, thus, provides a solid foundation for the handmade craft business. It can be the ideal small venture if you're talented in handicrafts.

How it Works:

This small business model involves creating handcrafted, unique items for customers looking for something personalised. These items range from jewellery and woodwork to custom clothing and art pieces. You can sell your handmade products online or offline.

How to Start:

Before starting your firm, decide on your niche and gather the necessary equipment and supplies. You can set up an online store on e-commerce platforms or use your social media account to showcase and sell your products.

Conclusion

Although starting a small business might be difficult, choosing the ideal business idea that aligns with your knowledge, skills, and passion can drive success. Every business idea presents different prospects for growth, be it a handcrafted craft company, sub-brokership, mutual fund distributorship, or online resale.

 

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

