'Share fair revenue or else face legal action': Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms

In a pointed message, Union Information Technology and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday told digital and social media platforms to either voluntarily adopt fair revenue-sharing models for news publishers and content creators or be prepared for legal frameworks to enforce it.

In a sharp message, Union Information Technology and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday warned digital and social media platforms that they must voluntarily adopt fair revenue-sharing models for news publishers and content creators otherwise be prepared for facing legal action. The Union Minister was addressing the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave 2026.

Vaishnaw said that platforms creating value from journalistic and creative content must ensure fair compensation not only for well-known news organisations, but also for independent creators, researchers and influencers in the country.

“Platforms must work to share fair compensation for the content they use from publishers and creators. They either do it voluntarily or else there are legal ways to get it done,” he said. “The platforms must also share revenue in a fair way with the people who are creating the content — whether it is news persons, conventional media, creators sitting in far-flung areas, influencers, professors or researchers,” he further said.

He highlighted that intellectual property has historically fueled societal progress. “If original content is not fairly compensated, then the growth of science, technology, arts and literature will get stunted,” he warned. “I will request all the platforms to rethink your revenue sharing policies. If this is not done voluntarily, there are so many countries which have shown the path to get it done in a legal way,” Vaishnaw added.

The minister’s remark is being seen as a signal that India could explore regulatory mechanisms mandating tech platforms to compensate news publishers for content usage. “The entire human society is built upon trust in institutions. When that trust erodes, the very foundation of society begins to weaken,” Vaishnaw said and warned that deepfakes, disinformation campaigns, and synthetically generated videos are iundermining public faith in institutions, including media.

“Creating videos with absolutely no correlation to reality, generating synthetic content of respected personalities without consent — these are not small issues. They directly challenge societal trust,” he said.