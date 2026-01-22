Union Budget 2026: Will there be more income tax relief this year? Know here

Last year, FM Sitharaman announced that annual income up to Rs 12 lakh would be made tax-free under the new tax regime.

Union Budget 2026-27: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1 (Sunday). Following the significant relief for the middle class announced in Budget 2025-26, taxpayers are now hoping for further income tax relief, simpler compliance, and targeted benefits across various segments. Last year, FM Sitharaman announced that annual income up to Rs 12 lakh would be made tax-free under the new tax regime.

Will there be more income tax relief in Budget 2026?

According to tax expert Sunil Garg, the Union Budget 2026 is likely to prioritise economic growth rather than major tax rate changes, Zee Business reported. He said the government’s focus would be on increasing disposable income among middle-class families, salaried employees and MSMEs, as higher consumption by these segments is critical for supporting India’s consumption-driven economy and advancing the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Budget Session 2026

The Budget Session will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2, with one break. The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2. A total of 30 sittings are expected during the session. The session will formally begin with President Droupadi Murmu, addressing members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.