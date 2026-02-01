Railway Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman announce more Vande Bharat sleeper and Amrit Bharat trains with AC coaches?

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children
BUSINESS
Railway Budget 2026 Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to address her 9th consecutive Union Budget in Lok Sabha on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The Finance Minister is expected to announce a record capital expenditure allocation for Indian Railways. Notably, the budget allocation in the railways has significantly grown in the previous five Union Budgets.
The Indian Railways introduced high-speed Vande Bharat sleeper train service earlier this year, capable of achieving 160 kmph speed and offering world-class comforts. In the upcoming budget, several Vande Bharat sleeper trains are expected to be announced.
Not only Vande Bharat sleeper trains but Amrit Bharat, which have locomotives on both ends to enhance speed and offer sleeper and general coaches, are expected to come up with AC coaches.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman recently commissioned over 450 km of routes under Kavach Version 4.0, which is an indigenous Automatic Train Protection system. This system facilitates safe train operations through a microprocessor-based system, GPS technology, and radio communication.