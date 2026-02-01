Union Budget 2026: Will Indian stock market be open or closed on February 1?

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Indian stock markets (NSE, BSE, MCX) will remain open for trading during Union Budget Day. With pre-open sessions and regular trading hours, investors can react in real-time to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the 2026-27 Budget.

In a rare move, the Indian stock market will operate on Sunday, February 1, 2026, in line with the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This decision comes as the market has typically been closed on Sundays, but today’s event demands the markets stay open to accommodate the heightened investor activity surrounding the Budget.

Unusual Trading Hours on Budget Day

Despite being a non-working day for the stock market, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will conduct regular trading sessions on February 1, 2026. The pre-open session will begin at 9:00 am and continue until 9:08 am. Regular trading will take place from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. Additionally, the trade modification window will remain open until 4:15 pm, allowing investors to make any necessary adjustments to their positions.

The Union Budget presentation is scheduled for 11:00 am, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to deliver her speech outlining the government's fiscal policy and economic direction for the upcoming year. This will mark her ninth consecutive Budget presentation and the third one under the Modi 3.0 administration.

MCX to Follow Normal Trading Schedule

Alongside the equity markets, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will also be open for trading. The commodity market will follow its usual trading hours, with a pre-open session from 8:45 am to 8:59 am, followed by the main trading session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. However, there will be no pay-in or pay-out transactions for February 1. Investors can expect these transactions to be completed on Monday, February 2.

Market Sentiment and Performance Ahead of Budget

As the market heads into Budget Day, the mood remains somewhat cautious. The Nifty index has fallen by more than 2% in January, while it has lost about 1.5% in the two weeks leading up to the Budget. However, the benchmark indices showed a slight recovery last week. The Nifty 50 gained nearly 1% or 272 points to close at 25,320.65 on Friday, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.90%, ending the week at 82,269.

Investors are closely watching the Budget for any potential reforms and fiscal measures that could impact key sectors and the overall economy. The government’s budgetary decisions will likely influence market movement in the days following the presentation.

The Indian stock market's unique trading schedule on Budget Day highlights the importance of the Union Budget in shaping the nation’s economic outlook. With the market remaining open despite it being a Sunday, investors can react in real-time to the government's announcements and adjust their portfolios accordingly. The next few days will be crucial as the market digests the Budget's implications.