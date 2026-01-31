Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?

Jana Nayagan censor row: CBFC files caveat in Supreme Court against Thalapathy Vijay's final film
BUSINESS
With India's Union Budget 2026 set to be presented tomorrow, speculation is rife about changes in the import duties on gold and silver.
The Union Budget 2026 for India is set to be presented tomorrow, and with it, the spotlight is on potential changes in various sectors of the economy. Among the key areas of speculation is the import duty on gold and silver, two of India’s most beloved and widely consumed metals. As the Budget speech approaches, industry experts and consumers alike are eagerly awaiting any signals or decisions regarding these duties.
India’s gold and silver markets are among the largest in the world, with both metals holding immense cultural and economic significance. Gold, often seen as a store of wealth and a traditional investment option, is especially important in India for religious ceremonies, weddings and festivals. Silver is equally cherished for its role in jewellery, industrial applications, and as a savings vehicle for many.
At present, the import duty on both gold and silver is set at 10%. This duty was introduced and raised over time by successive governments as part of strategies to curb the country’s current account deficit and limit the outflow of foreign currency. While these duties have helped achieve these goals, they have also contributed to the growth of smuggling and illegal trading in gold and silver, where metals are brought into the country unofficially at lower prices.
In the past, the Indian government has been cautious about reducing duties on gold and silver, given that they are non-productive assets. A reduction could potentially increase demand, straining the country’s foreign exchange reserves and worsening the current account deficit. However, the government also acknowledges that high import duties have led to a rise in illegal gold imports, thereby eroding tax revenue.
In 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted the need to strike a balance between regulating imports and encouraging transparency in the gold market. Given these ongoing concerns, any changes in duty rates would need to be carefully considered in terms of long-term fiscal sustainability.
Some experts believe that reducing the import duties could reduce smuggling, create a more transparent market, and boost tax revenues. However, others caution that such a decision should be weighed carefully to avoid any negative impact on the current account deficit, foreign exchange reserves, and overall fiscal health.
As the Union Budget 2026 approaches, the question of whether the government will reduce the import duties on gold and silver remains unanswered. While there are strong arguments for both increasing and decreasing the duties, the decision will likely depend on the government’s broader economic strategy. Given the cultural significance of gold and silver in India and their economic impact, this is a matter that will be closely watched by consumers, businesses, and financial markets.