BUSINESS

Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?

With India's Union Budget 2026 set to be presented tomorrow, speculation is rife about changes in the import duties on gold and silver.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?
The Union Budget 2026 for India is set to be presented tomorrow, and with it, the spotlight is on potential changes in various sectors of the economy. Among the key areas of speculation is the import duty on gold and silver, two of India’s most beloved and widely consumed metals. As the Budget speech approaches, industry experts and consumers alike are eagerly awaiting any signals or decisions regarding these duties.

Background: India’s Gold & Silver Import Duties

India’s gold and silver markets are among the largest in the world, with both metals holding immense cultural and economic significance. Gold, often seen as a store of wealth and a traditional investment option, is especially important in India for religious ceremonies, weddings and festivals. Silver is equally cherished for its role in jewellery, industrial applications, and as a savings vehicle for many.

At present, the import duty on both gold and silver is set at 10%. This duty was introduced and raised over time by successive governments as part of strategies to curb the country’s current account deficit and limit the outflow of foreign currency. While these duties have helped achieve these goals, they have also contributed to the growth of smuggling and illegal trading in gold and silver, where metals are brought into the country unofficially at lower prices.

Government’s Cautious Stance on Duty Cuts

In the past, the Indian government has been cautious about reducing duties on gold and silver, given that they are non-productive assets. A reduction could potentially increase demand, straining the country’s foreign exchange reserves and worsening the current account deficit. However, the government also acknowledges that high import duties have led to a rise in illegal gold imports, thereby eroding tax revenue.

In 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted the need to strike a balance between regulating imports and encouraging transparency in the gold market. Given these ongoing concerns, any changes in duty rates would need to be carefully considered in terms of long-term fiscal sustainability.

Factors Impacting Budget 2026

  1. Inflation and Currency Depreciation: India’s economic landscape, particularly inflation and the strength of the rupee, could play a crucial role in deciding whether the government opts for a reduction in gold and silver import duties. A weakened rupee could push up the price of these metals, and a cut in duties might provide some relief to consumers, though it would put pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.
  2. Domestic Gold Production: India imports almost all of its gold, and if there are any efforts to boost local mining and refining capacities, the government might see it as an opportunity to reduce import duties. This could help formalise the market and reduce dependency on imports.
  3. Consumer Demand: Demand for gold and silver, especially during wedding and festive seasons, remains high in India. Lowering import duties could bring down prices, making these metals more accessible, especially to the middle class, who are significant consumers of gold and silver.

Expert Opinions: Should the Duty Be Reduced?

Some experts believe that reducing the import duties could reduce smuggling, create a more transparent market, and boost tax revenues. However, others caution that such a decision should be weighed carefully to avoid any negative impact on the current account deficit, foreign exchange reserves, and overall fiscal health.

Conclusion: What to Expect in Budget 2026?

As the Union Budget 2026 approaches, the question of whether the government will reduce the import duties on gold and silver remains unanswered. While there are strong arguments for both increasing and decreasing the duties, the decision will likely depend on the government’s broader economic strategy. Given the cultural significance of gold and silver in India and their economic impact, this is a matter that will be closely watched by consumers, businesses, and financial markets.

