BUSINESS

Union Budget 2026: Who all are in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget team this year? Know here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record ninth consecutive Union Budget this year.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

Union Budget 2026: Who all are in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget team this year? Know here
Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2026 for the ninth consecutive year on February 1, which falls on a Sunday this year. The minister is working with a team of officials, which is a mix of experience and fresh faces. She may not have a finance secretary this year, TOI reported, adding that Anuradha Thakur, the Economic Affairs Secretary (EA), will be coordinating the exercise.

Nirmala Sitharaman's budget team

  1. Only four members from the last budget team: CBDT chairman Ravi Agrawal, DIPAM secretary Arunish Chawla, financial services secretary M Nagaraju and chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. 
  2. Three key secretaries: V Vualnam (expenditure), Arvind Shrivastava (revenue) and Thakur (economic affairs) took over their current roles this summer.
  3. Public enterprises secretary K Moses Chelai is the senior-most secretary in the departments that are part of Sitharaman's team. However, his department has little to do with the budget exercise.
  4. Vivek Chaturvedi took over as Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman in December 2025
  5. Vyasan R, the joint secretary in-charge of the budget division, also moved into his current assignment a few months ago.

Budget Session 2026

The Budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28 to April 2. The session begins with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha chamber. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has not shared other details about the Budget session. Parliament will be in recess from February 13 till March 9.

