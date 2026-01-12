United Alliances proclaimed the complete virtual assistance solutions to transform the global business processes
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record ninth consecutive Union Budget this year.
Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2026 for the ninth consecutive year on February 1, which falls on a Sunday this year. The minister is working with a team of officials, which is a mix of experience and fresh faces. She may not have a finance secretary this year, TOI reported, adding that Anuradha Thakur, the Economic Affairs Secretary (EA), will be coordinating the exercise.
Budget Session 2026
The Budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28 to April 2. The session begins with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha chamber. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has not shared other details about the Budget session. Parliament will be in recess from February 13 till March 9.