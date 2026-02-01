Union Budget 2026: Which Finance Minister holds the record of longest and shortest budget speeches?

Ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's 9th consecutive Union Budget presentation, let us revisit the longest and shortest Budget speeches in the Parliament to date.

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Over the years, several Finance Ministers have presented the Union Budget in the Parliament, where some have been remembered for their length, while a few are still in people's minds for the reforms announced. Ahead of Sitharaman's 9th consecutive budget, let us revisit those Union Budget speeches, which have lasted for the longest time, and the very brief one.

Longest Union Budget Speech

The record for presenting the longest Union Budget speech ever in the Parliament belongs to Nirmala Sitharaman. Her presentation in the year 2020 was the longest ever, which lasted for two hours and 42 minutes. In that year's budget presentation, Sitharaman introduced a new income tax regime and also announced the proposal of an initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Towards the end of her speech, Sitharaman reportedly felt unwell, due to which Speaker Om Birla read the final two pages on her behalf. In 2020, Sitharaman broke her own record of two hours and 17 minutes, which she achieved in the 2019 Budget session.

Shortest Union Budget speech

The shortest ever Union Budget speech was delivered by Hirubhai Patel in 1977, serving as the Finance Minister during the Morarji Desai-led government. Patel presented the interim budget during the financial year 1977-78, which contained only 800 words.

Interestingly, Former Prime Minister and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh's budget speech in 1991 contained 18,650 words, making it the longest Budget speech by word count ever.