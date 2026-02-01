Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman to create Champion MSMEs in India, announces 4 major changes

Nirmala Sitharaman has recognised MSMEs from a three prionged approach. She has announced various measures for MSMEs. One of them is introducing credit guarantee support mechanism.

Nirmala Sitharaman has recognised MSMEs from a three prionged approach. She has announced various measures for MSMEs. One of them is introducing credit guarantee support mechanism. She has announced the creation of champion MSMEs in India, Rs 10,000-crore SME growth fund and has focused on scaling up of manufacturing in strategic sectors. She has said that the government will facilitate professional institutions like ICAI, ICMAI and more to design modern courses to develop cadres in Tier 2 and 3 towns.

The statistics provided by the annual reports of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) shows a rise in the plan amount spent on the khadi sector from ₹1942.7 million to ₹14540 million, and non-plan amounts from ₹437 million to ₹2291 million, in the period from 1994–95 to 2014–15. The interest subsidies to khadi institutions increased from ₹96.3 million to ₹314.5 million in this period

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the highly anticipated Union budget 2026 today at 11 am in Parliament. This will be her 9th budget and third full budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3.0 government. She is second only to Morarji Desai in presenting the most budgets. She rose from being a BJP spokesperson from 2008 to Commerce and Industry Minister in 2014 when the BJP came to power for the first time since Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and then a finance minister in 2019 in such a short span of time.

This budget is highly crucial for the BJP as 5 states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will go to polls this year. The budget is also crucial from the standpoint of last year's concessions and major tax relief after which people have been expecting another batch of tax relief and businessmen and traders also expecting boost to private investment and support for MSMEs.

This time, the budget document is significant, as the government is likely to focus on export growth following the United States' imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the 2025-26 financial year.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.