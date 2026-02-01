Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman sets fiscal deficit target at 4.3% of GDP in FY27

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget presentation said that India has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP in FY27

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget presentation said that India has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP in FY27, as against 4.4 per cent being targeted in 2025-26. The difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government is termed as the fiscal deficit. It is an indication of the total borrowings that may be needed by the government. The government had intended to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by the financial year 2025-26, and is on the path to achieving it.

While talking about reforms, Sitharaman said, "We have pursued far-reaching structural reforms. Fiscal prudence and monetary stability, while maintaining a strong thrust on public investment, keeping self-reliance as a pillar. We have built domestic manufacturing capacity, energy security and reduced critical import dependencies."

It is an indication of the total borrowings that may be needed by the government. The government had intended to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by the financial year 2025-26, and is on the path to achieving it.

The Union government in the Budget for 2026-27 has outlined a comprehensive economic roadmap aimed at strengthening India's self-reliance while keeping the country firmly integrated with global markets.

For the sector-specific initiatives, the government has announced plans to make India a global hub for bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing. In this direction, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new programme, Bio Pharma Shakti, with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years, which is aimed to build a strong ecosystem for the domestic production of biologics and biosimilars.

Sitharaman further said that the government will provide Rs 1.4 lakh crore in tax revenues to the states, while net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.7 lakh crore. The entire Budget is pegged at Rs 53.5 lakh crore. Sitharaman also highlighted that from 2026–27 onwards, fiscal policy would be targeted to maintain the deficit at levels that allow central government debt to decline as a share of GDP. The debt-to GDP-ratio for Budget 2026 is projected to be 55.6%.

This will be her 9th budget and third full budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3.0 government. She is second only to Morarji Desai in presenting the most budgets. She rose from being a BJP spokesperson from 2008 to Commerce and Industry Minister in 2014 when the BJP came to power for the first time since Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and then a finance minister in 2019 in such a short span of time.

This budget is highly crucial for the BJP as 5 states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will go to polls this year. The budget is also crucial from the standpoint of last year's concessions and major tax relief after which people have been expecting another batch of tax relief and businessmen and traders also expecting boost to private investment and support for MSMEs.

This time, the budget document is significant, as the government is likely to focus on export growth following the United States' imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the 2025-26 financial year.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.