Union Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers- FM Sitharaman to stagger tax-paying timeline, ease ITR revisions

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the highly anticipated Union budget 2026 today, she has proposed extending time for revising returns from 31st December to up to 31st March. She has also proposed delaying timeline for filing of tax returns- ITR 1 and 2.

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the highly anticipated Union budget 2026 today, she has proposed extending time for revising tax returns from 31st December to up to 31st March. Addressing in the parliament, she said, "I propose to extend time available for revising returns from 31st December to up to 31st March with the payment of a nominal fee. I also propose to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns - individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 will continue to file till 31st July and non-audit business cases or trust are proposed to be allowed time till 31st August."

Sitharaman announces tax relief

While addressing the Parliament, the Finance Minister stated that the government's focus has been on making the income tax system simpler and more citizen-friendly. Sitharaman's tax announcements include a major reduction in tax collection at source (TCS) on overseas spending. She announced reduction in the TCS rate on the sale of overseas tour programme packages to 2 per cent.

Aimed at removing ambiguity in tax deductions, the move to bring the supply of manpower services within the ambit of payment contractors is for the purpose of TDS, said Sitharaman. Consequently, These services will attract TDS at the rate of either 1 per cent or 2 per cent. This proposal aims to provide clarity to businesses and service providers and reduce disputes related to TDS rates.

This will be her 9th budget and third full budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3.0 government. She is second only to Morarji Desai in presenting the most budgets. She rose from being a BJP spokesperson from 2008 to Commerce and Industry Minister in 2014 when the BJP came to power for the first time since Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and then a finance minister in 2019 in such a short span of time.

This budget is highly crucial for the BJP as 5 states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will go to polls this year. The budget is also crucial from the standpoint of last year's concessions and major tax relief after which people have been expecting another batch of tax relief and businessmen and traders also expecting boost to private investment and support for MSMEs.

This time, the budget document is significant, as the government is likely to focus on export growth following the United States' imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the 2025-26 financial year.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.