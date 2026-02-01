Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces dedicated Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27
Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India
Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper
Union Budget 2026: Big boost to data sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Tax Holiday' till 2047 for cloud companies
Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farmers income
The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'
Union Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers- FM Sitharaman to stagger tax-paying timeline, ease ITR revisions
BUSINESS
In her Union Budget 2026 speech, the Finance Minister announced the establishment of dedicated Rare Earth Corridors for coastal states.
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, announced the establishment of dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to boost and enhance domestic mining, processing, and manufacturing of such elements. This corridor will mainly be focused on coastal mineral deposits in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. This move is expected to counter the monopoly of China in the world and reduce India's dependency for critical minerals.
Last year, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets' with an outlay of Rs 7,280 crore. The plan includes a sales-linked incentive of Rs 6,450 crore on Rare Earths Permanent Magnets (REPM) sales for five years and a capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore for setting up an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 6,000 MTPA.
A group of 17 nearly indistinguishable lustrous silvery-white soft heavy metals is called the rare earth elements or rare earth minerals. The 15 lanthanides (or lanthanoids), along with scandium and yttrium, are usually included as rare earths. These elements are, in fact, plentiful in the entire Earth's crust. However, in practice, they are spread thinly as trace impurities. Due to this reason, it requires processing enormous amounts of raw ore at great expense, making it rare-earth practically.
Notably, according to the US Geological Survey's February 2025 report, China has the biggest deposit of rare-earth elements. India stands third in the list with 6.9 million metric tons.