Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces dedicated Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, announced the establishment of dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to boost and enhance domestic mining, processing, and manufacturing of such elements. This corridor will mainly be focused on coastal mineral deposits in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. This move is expected to counter the monopoly of China in the world and reduce India's dependency for critical minerals.

Last year, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets' with an outlay of Rs 7,280 crore. The plan includes a sales-linked incentive of Rs 6,450 crore on Rare Earths Permanent Magnets (REPM) sales for five years and a capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore for setting up an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 6,000 MTPA.

What exactly are rare earth minerals?

A group of 17 nearly indistinguishable lustrous silvery-white soft heavy metals is called the rare earth elements or rare earth minerals. The 15 lanthanides (or lanthanoids), along with scandium and yttrium, are usually included as rare earths. These elements are, in fact, plentiful in the entire Earth's crust. However, in practice, they are spread thinly as trace impurities. Due to this reason, it requires processing enormous amounts of raw ore at great expense, making it rare-earth practically.

Notably, according to the US Geological Survey's February 2025 report, China has the biggest deposit of rare-earth elements. India stands third in the list with 6.9 million metric tons.