Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces 7 high-speed railway corridors, cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai

During her Union Budget 2026 speech, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven high-speed rail corridors to boost connectivity and infrastructure in the country.
"We proposed the development of seven high-speed rail corridors as part of efforts to boost connectivity and infrastructure in India. Key routes include: Mumbai to Pune; Pune to Hyderabad; Hyderabad to Bengaluru; Bengaluru to Chennai. Additional corridors are planned to further strengthen regional connectivity and economic growth across the country under the Union Budget 2026-27", said Sitharaman.
Apart from this, the Finance Minister also announced a new dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni in the East to Surat in the West to promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo.