Union Budget 2026: How FM Nirmala Sitharaman simplifies tax rules, encourages shift to new regime? Know what experts say

No income tax slab changes: What Budget 2026 does for taxpayers?

Although the government proposes to "ease the financial and compliance burden on the common man by rationalising indirect taxes, simplifying customs procedures, and reducing upfront cash outflows—thereby improving everyday welfare, healthcare access, and travel experience," Sandeepp Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Nangia Global, says, "the Finance Budget 2026 does not introduce any specific proposals to encourage individual to migrate to the new tax regime."

"The government appears to be maintaining a status quo approach, allowing the existing tax framework to continue guiding taxpayer choices rather than using fresh fiscal incentives to drive adoption, while avoiding additional revenue trade-offs or transitional distortions," he adds.

The government will have a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and said the Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from 1st April, 2026. The simplified Income Tax Rules and Forms will be notified, along with offering an IT-return correction window extended up to 31 March. According to Vishwas Panjiar, Founder, SVAS Business Advisors, the move recognises a basic reality - taxpayers do make errors, and a longer correction window reduces avoidable litigation. He notes, "the filing calendar is being made more workable by staggering due dates - individuals in ITR-1/2 remain at 31 July, but non-audit business cases/trusts are proposed to get time till 31 August, which should reduce last-minute errors."



On the other hand, Adv Ashish Parashar, Standing Counsel for Income Tax Department, feels "Budget 2026 is focused on legal transition rather than behavioural push. While the policy preference for the new income-tax regime is reiterated and synchronised with the rollout of the new Income-tax Code from April 2026, the Bill does not introduce any incremental tax advantage or compensatory relief to induce migration. The reform strategy relies on simplification and inevitability over fiscal persuasion, leaving taxpayer adoption to evolve organically rather than through targeted incentives."

"Budget 2026 underscores continuity in personal taxation rather than a fresh push for mass migration to the new income-tax regime. The Finance Bill, 2026 simply carries forward existing slabs and reliefs — with no additional incentives or structural benefits for taxpayers to switch — even as the Income-tax Act, 2025 is slated to take effect from 1 April 2026 with simplified rules and forms. While this alignment seeks long-term ease of compliance, it stops short of targeted measures that would actively shift taxpayer behaviour. In essence, the Budget prioritises simplification and legal transition over immediate persuasive inducements for adoption of the new regime," he adds.

Budget 2026: TDS and TCS implications

With changes in TDS and TCS, the government offers major Ease-of-Doing & Cashflow Relief, says Mr Panjiar. In the new budget 2026, the compensation from the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal is now tax-free, and no TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) will be applied. Further TCS rate on overseas tour packages reduced from 5% to 2%, and the TCS rate on overseas education and medical expenses under LRS reduced from 5% to 2%. In addition, the TDS on manpower services is now clearly included in contractor payments for TDS purposes, with rates of 1% or 2%. A new automated system will allow small taxpayers to get lower or nil TDS without applying to the assessing officer.



Commenting on the same, Mr Panjiar adds, "If there is one area where the Budget is clearly trying to reduce compliance friction, it is TDS/TCS. A big middle-class relief is that TCS on overseas tour packages is reduced to 2% (without threshold conditions). Similarly, under LRS, TCS for education and medical remittances is reduced from 5% to 2% - a welcome step because these are genuine remittances, not speculative transfers, and high TCS was mainly causing cashflow blockage."

"On the TDS side, a long-standing ambiguity is being addressed by explicitly treating manpower supply as “contract work”, which reduces disputes on whether TDS should be deducted as contractor payments or professional fees. Another meaningful reform is that lower/nil TDS certificates are being shifted to a rule-based automated process - this is important because it reduces discretion, delays and follow-ups," he adds.



Further, S. Sriram, Executive Partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan attorneys, points out that TCS on foreign remittances has often operated as a cash-flow cost, even when the tax collected is available as credit against the final tax liability. "The change should ease liquidity pressures for families and reduce the need to claim refunds through return filing. This will reduce the blockage of funds materially," he notes.

Union Budget 2026: MAT propose to be made the final tax



To further encourage a new tax regime, MAT is proposed to be made the final tax. So, there will be no further credit accumulation from 1st April 2026. In line with this change, the rate of final tax is being reduced to 14 per cent from the current MAT rate of 15 per cent. The brought forward MAT credit of taxpayers accumulated till 31st March 2026, will continue to be available to them for set-off as above. Mr Vasudevan believes that since the new system exempts companies from paying MAT but does not allow the use of past MAT credits, corporates felt compelled to exhaust these credits first, slowing down the transition.

"The Finance Bill, 2026, aims to remove this friction and give companies a clearer runway to move to the simplified tax structure. In effect, the government is clearing the bottlenecks that prevented businesses from embracing the simpler regime. By addressing long‑standing MAT concerns, these amendments provide companies with greater certainty and a strong incentive to shift confidently into the modern, low‑tax landscape envisioned for India’s next phase of growth," he notes.

ON STT raise on F&O, Mr Panjiar highlights, "the Budget increases STT on futures and options, signalling concern on excessive speculative churn in F&O. Buyback taxation is also being reworked - buyback proceeds are aligned more towards capital gains taxation, with additional deterrence provisions for promoter-driven arbitrage." On Foreign Asset Compliance, Mr Panjiar adds, "one-time foreign asset disclosure window (FAST-DS) is one of the mature policies."

"This is aimed at small taxpayers such as students, young professionals, and returning NRIs who may have paid tax but missed disclosure requirements. The scheme offers a structured compliance exit route with immunity on payment/fee, and in my view, it draws a sensible distinction between genuine compliance gaps and deliberate concealment. It should materially reduce future exposure under the Black Money law for genuine cases and bring more taxpayers into clean compliance," he adds.