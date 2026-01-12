FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget on Sunday this year, how will it affect investors and markets?

Since February 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday this year, the day on which Government offices and stock markets will be closed, investors and the government will get time to review the Budget before markets reopen on Monday.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget on Sunday this year, how will it affect investors and markets?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the much-awaited Union Budget for this fiscal year on Sunday, February 1, first time since 2000. The Budget Session of Parliament is expected to begin on January 28, 2026, with the customary address by the President to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The tradition of presenting the budget on the 1st of February began in 2017, with former FM Arun Jaitley's move to ensure faster implementation of budget proposals from the start of the financial year.

How will the Feb 1, 2026, Budget presentation impact the market and investors?

According to  ET reports,  the reason behind the shift from the customary Budget 2026 presentation on weekdays is to enable the Parliament to pass a single Appropriation Bill before 31 March, doing away with the requirement for a Vote on Account. The move enables ministries and departments not to obtain expenditure approvals before the commencement of the financial year and allows them to operationalise all the schemes and projects from the commencement of the next financial year on April 1.

Since February 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday this year, the day on which Government offices and stock markets will be closed,   investors and the government will get time to review the Budget before markets reopen on Monday. It would help the stock market to react and for the government to receive feedback from respective stakeholders, maintaining the 1 February discipline. This will ensure Parliament sufficient time to pass the Budget before 1 April. 

The trading resuming on Monday will get enough time to analyse and plan, preventing sudden speculative reactions. The media coverage will have more detailed reporting, discussion, and dissemination of the Budget's implications during the daytime. The Sunday Budget pushes for better planning, smoother policy implementation, and clearer communication to markets, businesses, and the public. 

Budget 2026 expectations

According to EY India, the Union Budget 2026 should continue with growth-focused policies, greater tax certainty and targeted sector-led investments, amid an uncertain global economic environment. The firm noted that the upcoming Budget will play a critical role in sustaining India's growth momentum while balancing fiscal discipline with long-term competitiveness. In its budget expectations note, EY India said the government should adopt a forward-looking fiscal strategy that strengthens investor confidence and encourages higher private sector participation.

 

