Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Mahatama Gandhi Garam Sawraj Yojna to strengthen Khadi textile

BUSINESS
In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana, aimed at boosting India’s Khadi and handloom sector. The initiative will focus on training, skilling, production, and quality checks, providing a structured roadmap for reviving traditional crafts while creating sustainable livelihoods.
The Finance Minister highlighted that to accelerate and sustain economic growth, the government plans to implement interventions in six key areas:
Rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors
Creating champion MSMEs
Delivering a push for infrastructure
Ensuring long-term security and stability
Developing city economic regions
Khadi, a handspun fabric deeply intertwined with India’s freedom struggle, was championed by Mahatma Gandhi as the “livery of freedom.” It became a symbol of economic self-reliance and resistance during the early 20th century.
However, in the post-Independence era, Khadi’s austere image led it to fade into obscurity, mostly worn by politicians or activists and displayed in dated emporiums. A modern revival came when young Indian fashion designers began experimenting with Khadi, transforming it into stylish contemporary apparel. Today, Khadi cotton and silk are tailored into skirts, jackets, pants, and coordinated sets, appealing to younger generations and urban consumers.
The Budget also signals a focus on boosting exports, especially in the context of the United States’ imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods. By promoting quality production and expanding global reach, the government aims to strengthen Khadi’s position in international markets.
On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India for 2025-26 in Parliament. The Budget session will run for 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The Houses will take a recess from February 13 to March 9 to allow Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
The Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana represents a significant step in reviving India’s handloom legacy, combining tradition with modernity, skilling with entrepreneurship, and local production with global aspirations.