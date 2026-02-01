Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Mahatama Gandhi Garam Sawraj Yojna to strengthen Khadi textile

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper

Union Budget 2026: Big boost to data sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Tax Holiday' till 2047 for cloud companies

Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farmers income

The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'

Union Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers- FM Sitharaman to stagger tax-paying timeline, ease ITR revisions

Income Tax Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing deadline from Dec 31 to March 31

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Mahatama Gandhi Garam Sawraj Yojna to strengthen Khadi textile

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana, aimed at boosting India’s Khadi and handloom sector.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Mahatama Gandhi Garam Sawraj Yojna to strengthen Khadi textile
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana, aimed at boosting India’s Khadi and handloom sector. The initiative will focus on training, skilling, production, and quality checks, providing a structured roadmap for reviving traditional crafts while creating sustainable livelihoods.

The Finance Minister highlighted that to accelerate and sustain economic growth, the government plans to implement interventions in six key areas:

Scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic sectors

Rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors

Creating champion MSMEs

Delivering a push for infrastructure

Ensuring long-term security and stability

Developing city economic regions

Khadi: From Symbol of Freedom to Contemporary Fashion

Khadi, a handspun fabric deeply intertwined with India’s freedom struggle, was championed by Mahatma Gandhi as the “livery of freedom.” It became a symbol of economic self-reliance and resistance during the early 20th century.

However, in the post-Independence era, Khadi’s austere image led it to fade into obscurity, mostly worn by politicians or activists and displayed in dated emporiums. A modern revival came when young Indian fashion designers began experimenting with Khadi, transforming it into stylish contemporary apparel. Today, Khadi cotton and silk are tailored into skirts, jackets, pants, and coordinated sets, appealing to younger generations and urban consumers.

Focus on Export Growth

The Budget also signals a focus on boosting exports, especially in the context of the United States’ imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods. By promoting quality production and expanding global reach, the government aims to strengthen Khadi’s position in international markets.

Budget and Economic Outlook

On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India for 2025-26 in Parliament. The Budget session will run for 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The Houses will take a recess from February 13 to March 9 to allow Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

The Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana represents a significant step in reviving India’s handloom legacy, combining tradition with modernity, skilling with entrepreneurship, and local production with global aspirations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs
Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India
Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth
Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push
Why markets fell after Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper
Union Budget 2026: Drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatment to get cheaper
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement