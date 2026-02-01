Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha, marking her ninth consecutive budget, a rare milestone in India’s parliamentary history.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha, marking her ninth consecutive budget, a rare milestone in India’s parliamentary history. In her address, she underlined the government’s commitment to inclusive development, stating that the budget prioritises the poor, farmers, and SC/ST communities while maintaining a strong reform-oriented economic roadmap.

Reform Express on Track, Focus on Social Welfare

Highlighting the progress of structural reforms, the Finance Minister said the government’s 'Reform Express' continues to move steadily towards long-term growth and stability. She also announced initiatives to improve access to affordable medicines for cancer and diabetes, reinforcing the government’s focus on public health and welfare.

Economic Zones, Exports and AI Push

To strengthen India’s business ecosystem, the budget proposed the creation of new economic zones aimed at boosting industrial activity and attracting investment. A renewed emphasis has been placed on export growth, especially in high-value sectors.

The Finance Minister also stressed the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in India’s economic transformation, indicating that technology-driven solutions will be integrated across multiple sectors to improve productivity and competitiveness.

India to Emerge as a Biopharmaceutical Hub

A major highlight of the budget was the announcement to position India as a global biopharmaceutical hub. For this purpose, the government has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore over the next 10 years. This long-term investment is expected to accelerate innovation, strengthen research capabilities, and boost exports in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors.

In addition, the government will establish three dedicated chemical parks, aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing, reducing import dependence, and enhancing India’s presence in global chemical value chains.

Major Boost for MSMEs and Manufacturing

The MSME sector received strong support in the Budget 2026. The Finance Minister announced Rs 10,000 crore for the development of champion MSMEs, including benefits for semi-professional enterprises. The allocation under the Self-Reliant India Fund was enhanced, while Rs 2,000 crore was earmarked specifically to support startups.

To further strengthen domestic manufacturing, the budget allocated Rs 40,000 crore for electronics manufacturing, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing hub.

This time, the budget document is significant, as the government is likely to focus on export growth following the United States' imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the 2025-26 financial year.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.