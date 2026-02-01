Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 20 new national waterways over 5 years

The Union Budget 2026 introduced a range of ambitious initiatives to boost inland waterways and coastal shipping, intending to lower logistics costs.

20 New National Waterways Over Five Years

The government plans to operationalise 20 new National Waterways over the next five years, expanding the inland water transport network across the country. This initiative is expected to enhance trade efficiency, reduce congestion on roads and railways, and provide a cost-effective mode of transport for both goods and passengers.

To complement this, training institutes will be set up as regional institutes of excellence, aimed at building skilled manpower in the waterways sector. These institutes will focus on navigation, vessel management, safety, and logistics, ensuring that India’s inland waterways operate at global standards.

Boosting the Ship Repair and Coastal Cargo Ecosystem

The government also announced plans to establish ship repair ecosystems in Varanasi and Patna, specifically catering to inland waterways. This will not only support the maintenance and longevity of vessels but also generate local employment and promote ancillary industries along the waterway corridors.

In addition, a Coastal Cargo Scheme will be launched to increase the share of coastal shipping and inland waterways in India’s overall freight movement. The scheme aims to incentivise cargo movement through coastal and river routes, reducing logistics costs and promoting environmentally sustainable transport.

Enhancing Remote Connectivity and Seaplane Manufacturing

To strengthen last-mile connectivity in remote regions, the government plans to support initiatives that will aid the manufacturing of seaplanes. This move is designed to enhance accessibility to remote areas, promote tourism, and provide a boost to regional economic development.

Strategic Vision for Transport and Trade

These initiatives underscore the government’s vision of integrated, multi-modal transport that supports manufacturing, trade, and regional connectivity. By investing in inland waterways, coastal shipping, and seaplane infrastructure, India is positioning itself to reduce logistics costs, create skilled jobs, and promote sustainable transportation, while enhancing the competitiveness of domestic trade.

