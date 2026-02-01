Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 20 new national waterways over 5 years

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India
Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper
Union Budget 2026: Big boost to data sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Tax Holiday' till 2047 for cloud companies
Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farm income
Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farmers income
The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'
Union Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers- FM Sitharaman to stagger tax-paying timeline, ease ITR revisions
Income Tax Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing deadline from Dec 31 to March 31
Alia Bhatt shuts down 'noise' around her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor: 'Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our life'
BUSINESS
The Union Budget 2026 introduced a range of ambitious initiatives to boost inland waterways and coastal shipping, intending to lower logistics costs.
In the Union Budget 2026, the government unveiled a series of ambitious measures to strengthen inland waterways and coastal shipping, aiming to reduce logistics costs, improve connectivity, and support sustainable transport solutions.
The government plans to operationalise 20 new National Waterways over the next five years, expanding the inland water transport network across the country. This initiative is expected to enhance trade efficiency, reduce congestion on roads and railways, and provide a cost-effective mode of transport for both goods and passengers.
To complement this, training institutes will be set up as regional institutes of excellence, aimed at building skilled manpower in the waterways sector. These institutes will focus on navigation, vessel management, safety, and logistics, ensuring that India’s inland waterways operate at global standards.
The government also announced plans to establish ship repair ecosystems in Varanasi and Patna, specifically catering to inland waterways. This will not only support the maintenance and longevity of vessels but also generate local employment and promote ancillary industries along the waterway corridors.
In addition, a Coastal Cargo Scheme will be launched to increase the share of coastal shipping and inland waterways in India’s overall freight movement. The scheme aims to incentivise cargo movement through coastal and river routes, reducing logistics costs and promoting environmentally sustainable transport.
To strengthen last-mile connectivity in remote regions, the government plans to support initiatives that will aid the manufacturing of seaplanes. This move is designed to enhance accessibility to remote areas, promote tourism, and provide a boost to regional economic development.
These initiatives underscore the government’s vision of integrated, multi-modal transport that supports manufacturing, trade, and regional connectivity. By investing in inland waterways, coastal shipping, and seaplane infrastructure, India is positioning itself to reduce logistics costs, create skilled jobs, and promote sustainable transportation, while enhancing the competitiveness of domestic trade.
This time, the budget document is significant, as the government is likely to focus on export growth following the United States' imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.
On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the 2025-26 financial year.
The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.