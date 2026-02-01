Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lists 6 sectors that need most intervention

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre emphasised that the government of India has always focused on “reforms over rhetoric”, and clarifying that this focus had helped the government deliver a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 7.2%, amid geopolitical crises.

“India's economic trajectory marked by stability over 12 years. The stability has been displayed amid ongoing uncertainty…The government has preferred reform over rhetoric and pursued far-reaching reforms,” Sitharaman said. Under the Union Budget 2026, Sitharaman has proposed Union's intervention in six sectors, namely, manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology.

Sitharaman said that the Union Government would push to accelerate and sustain economic growth by:

-Scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic sectors

-Rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors

-Creating champion MSMEs

-Delivering a push for infra

-Ensuring long-term security and stability

-Developing city economic regions.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the highly anticipated Union budget 2026 today at 11 am in Parliament. This will be her 9th budget and third full budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3.0 government. She is second only to Morarji Desai in presenting the most budgets. She rose from being a BJP spokesperson from 2008 to Commerce and Industry Minister in 2014 when the BJP came to power for the first time since Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and then a finance minister in 2019 in such a short span of time.

This budget is highly crucial for the BJP as 5 states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will go to polls this year. The budget is also crucial from the standpoint of last year's concessions and major tax relief after which people have been expecting another batch of tax relief and businessmen and traders also expecting boost to private investment and support for MSMEs.

This time, the budget document is significant, as the government is likely to focus on export growth following the United States' imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the 2025-26 financial year.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.