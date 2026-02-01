Union Budget 2026: Can Modi government rebuild trust in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026-27 and poll bound states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been expecting some major initiatives and support from the Centre. With few months left, will government gain trust of the two states?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026-27 which felt nothing exclusive from the previous budgets as it missed major announcements related to middle class taxpayers, professionals seeking job enhancements, farmers who could not see any income support. Amid this, among the states heading for Assembly polls this year are two southern states: Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

As the budget is presented, what matters is not just how much the government will allocate them, but if the government will truly understand their pulse and offer solutions rather than just making big promises and giving freebies to lure voters. There has been a growing suspicion over whether the budget would hide political motives under the garb of fiscal and economic appeasement.

Budget 2026: What are Tamil Nadu’s expectations?

From Chennai’s policy circles to political rallies in Madurai, the narrative is divided, is New Delhi extending genuine partnership, or dangling a pre-election promises to a state it has allegedly ignored for years? The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has spent the past year pushing the argument of “fiscal step-motherly treatment.” The reason behind the claim is the gap between what the state contributes to the Centre and what it receives in return.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always focused on road connectivity, railway networks and other infrastructure projects and a significant portion of it has been seen in these south states over the years like the Pamban Bridge project, waterways and more but the government has always remained unconnected with the masses and their aspirations to a major extent. The question now remains is when PM Modi talks of ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and rolls out big policies every year, what should Tamil Nadu and Kerala, states where BJP has largely been unpopular, now expect?

What does Union Budget 2026 offer these southern states?

Under Budget 2026, the government announced certain initiatives to enhance job creation and help local and small farmers. These include Rare Earth Mineral Corridors, with an aim to utilise local mineral resources for job creation and economic activity, and a coconut/cashew production support programme which could help local farmers.

Other benefits include seven high-speed rail corridors including Hyderabad–Chennai corridor, a project aimed to significantly boost connectivity between Telangana and Tamil Nadu. This year, Sitharaman has announced a coconut promotion scheme to increase production and enhance productivity through in major coconut growing states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In 2024, there was a widespread criticism over no mention of Kerala in the Union budget, however, the Centre had offered interest-free long-term loans of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, intended for infrastructure development — seen by supporters as a major fiscal support.

In Budget 2026, Kerala found mention among states selected for the Rare Earth Corridor initiative.

What do these states expect?

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alleged last year that the government provides “fiscal step-motherly treatment.” This is due to the accusation of the regional party that the Centre does not provide as much as it receives from the state. Ahead of the budget, DMK MP Kanimozhi said,” They have to give a lot of funds to Tamil Nadu, at least due to elections close now.”

Talking to The Economic Times, party spokesperson Dharanidharan said, “Tamil Nadu gives one rupee, we get 29 paise back, but states such as UP get about Rs 3 rupees plus sectorally sponsored schemes for one another Rs 4.5 rupees more.” He further accuses the BJP-led Centre of politicising governance itself, “The BJP is using politics as a basis for everything from foreign policy to domestic politics and that’s ruining the growth of the country.”

National Education Policy (NEP), three-language formula (wherein non-BJP TN leaders accuse Modi government of Hindu imposition) and various other issue have roughened the stat’s stance on the government.

In Kerala, bitterness against the government exist due to the benefits not trickling down to the lower levels. In early January PM Modi visited Kerala and launched three new Amrit Bharat Express trains, PM SVANidhi Credit Card, disbursed loans to one lakh beneficiaries, among others.

Ahead of the budget, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “We have a lot of issues in Kerala, and with the elections coming in about three months’ time, we expect a lot from the budget. We will all be listening attentively… We have seen the economic survey, which shows growth. But that growth should not be jobless growth. We need jobs for the young people of this country. What would the government do to generate employment? That is the main thing I am going to look forward to in the Finance Minister’s speech

Before the budget, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal submitted a letter detailing the state’s 29 demands. Among them are:

-Rs 21,000-crore special fiscal correction package

-Rs 1,000 crore to mitigate human-animal conflict

-Defence R&D Corridor

-Rare Earth Corridor

-Additional borrowing space of 0.5% of GSDP