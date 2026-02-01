Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farmers income

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced various measures to increase farmers' income, a long pending promise of the Modi government. She laid emphasis on increasing farmer incomes through productivity enhancement and entrepreneurship.

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced various measures to increase farmers' income, a long pending promise of the Modi government. While announcing the the budget, Sitharaman said, "To diversify farm outputs, increase productivity, enhance farmer income, we will support high-value such as coconut, cashew, coco in coastal areas and nuts such as walnuts and pinenuts."

Targeted effort to increase farmer income

The FM has announced these measures for farmers with special attention to small farmers:

-To undertake initiatives to develop 500 reservoirs

-To strengthen the fisheries value chain in coastal areas

-To support animal husbandry through a credit-linked subsidy programme

-To encourage the creation of livestock farmer producer organisations

-To support high-value crops such as coconut, sandalwood, and cashew in coastal areas

-To support the generation of walnuts in hilly regions

-To enhance competitiveness in coconut production

-To launch a dedicated programme proposed for the Indian cashew and cocoa

She laid emphasis on increasing farmer incomes through productivity enhancement and entrepreneurship, with special attention to small and marginal farmers.

She further said, "To further enhance competitiveness in coconut production, I propose a coconut promotion scheme to increase production and enhance productivity through various interventions, including replacing non-productive trees with new saplings or plants of varieties in major coconut-growing states. A dedicated program is proposed for Indian cashew and cocoa to make India self-reliant in raw cashew and coconut production and processing, enhance export competitiveness and transform Indian cashew and Indian cocoa into premium global brands by 2030."

This will be her 9th budget and third full budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3.0 government. She is second only to Morarji Desai in presenting the most budgets. She rose from being a BJP spokesperson from 2008 to Commerce and Industry Minister in 2014 when the BJP came to power for the first time since Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and then a finance minister in 2019 in such a short span of time.

This budget is highly crucial for the BJP as 5 states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will go to polls this year. The budget is also crucial from the standpoint of last year's concessions and major tax relief after which people have been expecting another batch of tax relief and businessmen and traders also expecting boost to private investment and support for MSMEs.

This time, the budget document is significant, as the government is likely to focus on export growth following the United States' imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.